Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner in golf history on Sunday as the 50-year-old left-hander captured the PGA Championship by two strokes at Kiawah Island for his sixth Major title.

The age-defying American stunned everyone with his shotmaking display on the windy Ocean Course, prompting Tiger Woods to say he was inspired.

Mickelson delivered a win for the ages by firing a final-round one-over par 73 to finish 72 holes on 6-under par 282 with four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and South African Louis Oosthuizen second on 284.

A surreal scene at the 18th hole saw spectators surround the green and chanting “Lefty” as he two-putted for par to complete a record-breaking victory.

Here are some of the best reactions from fellow players and the golf world to his record

Today marks 30 years, 4 months and 10 days since @PhilMickelson secured his first win.



This is the longest span between first and last victory in TOUR history.#TOURVaultpic.twitter.com/H0wN0HhYFS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2021

.@PhilMickelson tweeted this twelve days ago.



Today he won his sixth major title at 50 years old. 💯 pic.twitter.com/z7mp9X59oo — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 24, 2021

Phil Mickelson is in there somewhere... pic.twitter.com/EWqvZEWafl — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 23, 2021

Lefty makes history. 🏆



50-year-old @PhilMickelson is now the oldest major winner. #PGAChamp — Team USA (@TeamUSA) May 24, 2021

Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021

Congrats @PhilMickelson 👍

Winning your 6th major and making history👍 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) May 24, 2021

Age is just a number, congrats @PhilMickelson 👍🏼. Amazing to see and very motivating for the future...can’t wait for 2047 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) May 24, 2021

While you guys were busy on the golf course, I was busy fielding Mom’s “nervous texts”.😂 @PhilMickelson @goodwalkspoiled pic.twitter.com/ZyZZ5xvdRN — Tina Mickelson (@TinaMickelson) May 24, 2021

Timeless. @PhilMickelson moves to T8 on the all-time TOUR wins list (45) with his PGA Championship victory. pic.twitter.com/KehxbyJlJS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2021

What a display of golf from @PhilMickelson. He kept his cool and it always seemed like he would emerge victorious. I’d like to point out what an enthusiastic personality Phil is on the course & it’s why he’s a phenomenal ambassador for the game. Enjoy your special victory. GP pic.twitter.com/wapibq6rAo — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) May 24, 2021