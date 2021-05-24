Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner in golf history on Sunday as the 50-year-old left-hander captured the PGA Championship by two strokes at Kiawah Island for his sixth Major title.
The age-defying American stunned everyone with his shotmaking display on the windy Ocean Course, prompting Tiger Woods to say he was inspired.
Mickelson delivered a win for the ages by firing a final-round one-over par 73 to finish 72 holes on 6-under par 282 with four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and South African Louis Oosthuizen second on 284.
A surreal scene at the 18th hole saw spectators surround the green and chanting “Lefty” as he two-putted for par to complete a record-breaking victory.
Here are some of the best reactions from fellow players and the golf world to his record
