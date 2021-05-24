Sergio Aguero signed off for Manchester City in style on Sunday, scoring twice in a 5-0 romp for the Premier League champions against Everton before lifting the trophy for the fifth time in his Etihad career.

City’s record goalscorer, who is leaving the club after next week’s Champions League final, hit a quickfire double after coming off the bench with 25 minutes remaining.

“When I came here the first title for me was the most important, for the club and for me, that Man City started to win more titles so I’m so happy because it’s not easy to be 10 years at one club, for me it’s an honour,” he told Sky Sports.

“Before the game I felt so strange, the sensation is not good. I prefer to think about the good moments,” added the Argentine, who said he hoped to feature in the Champions League final.

Manager Pep Guardiola was in tears after the final whistle in Manchester, describing Aguero as a “special person for all of us”.

“He helped me a lot,” the City boss said as fans celebrated in the stands. “We cannot replace him. There are many players at this club, Joe Hart and David Silva helped us to be this club, what it is.”

The 32-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, has scored a club-record 260 goals since joining City from Atletico in 2011, winning 12 major trophies over the past decade.

Aguero’s 184 Premier League goals are the most by any player for a single club.

But he will forever be remembered for a single goal – his 94th minute strike that snatched the title from Manchester United on the final day of the 2011/12 season to start City’s era of dominance.

Aguero's PL record for Man City Season Apps (Subs) Goals 2020/2021 12 (5) 4 2019/2020 24 (6) 16 2018/2019 33 (2) 21 2017/2018 25 (3) 21 2016/2017 31 (6) 20 2015/2016 30 (1) 24 2014/2015 33 (3) 26 2013/2014 23 (3) 17 2012/2013 30 (8) 12 2011/2012 34 (3) 23

Most Premier League hat-tricks Player No. of hat-tricks Sergio Aguero 12 Alan Shearer 11 Robbie Fowler 9 Thierry Henry 8 Harry Kane 8

Best minutes-per-goal ratio in Premier League Player Mins Sergio Aguero 108 Thierry Henry 122 Harry Kane 122 Ruud van Nistelrooy 128 Mohamed Salah 128

Most goals scored by a player in one PL match Player Team No. of goals Mins played Sergio Aguero Manchester City 5 66 Dimitar Berbatov

Manchester United 5 90 Jermain Defoe Tottenham Hotspur 5 90 Alan Shearer Newcastle United 5 90 Andrew Cole Manchester United 5 90

Sergio Aguero leaves the Premier League with:



- 184 goals in 275 games

- 5 league titles

- Best goals per minute ratio (108)

- Most hat-tricks (12)

- Most consecutive seasons scoring 20+ goals (5 in a row)

- Most Premier League goals ever for a single club.



Etihad emotion

Only 10,000 were permitted inside the Etihad but the atmosphere they generated inspired the team and few left before the post-match ceremonies, which included the tributes for Aguero.

Everton formed a guard of honour to greet City onto the field and players from both sides then did likewise for Aguero.

Supporters would have to wait to see the former Atletico Madrid forward in action, however.

The striker, having been troubled by injury in recent weeks, was not fit enough to play the full 90 minutes and had asked Guardiola if he could start from the bench.

City were 3-0 up when Aguero came on in the second half and he soon made his mark, flicking the ball past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford before heading a second from a Fernandinho cross.

He could even have had a hat-trick as he connected with another header but this time Pickford saved.

Sergio Aguero for Man City vs. Everton:



100% shot accuracy

100% take-on success

100% duels won

25 minutes played

23 touches

6 touches in opp. box

4 shots

4 shots on target

2 take-ons

2 ball recoveries

2 goals



City paraded the Premier League trophy around the stadium before Aguero was reintroduced for a final farewell and fans were shown a montage of his goals as he watched with the trophy in his hands.

