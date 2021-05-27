Villarreal beat Manchester United after an epic penalty shootout to win the Europa League in dramatic fashion after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.
It was the club’s first-ever European title in their century-old history.
Unai Emery’s side started on the back foot but took the lead in the 29th minute through Gerard Moreno. However, United levelled matters just after the break when Edinson Cavani found the back of the net in the 55th minute.
United pushed hard for a winning goal but Villarreal held firm to take the final to extra time where Villarreal showed more energy out of the two sides but couldn’t create too many goalscoring chances.
Eventually, all eleven players scored from the spot as Villarreal triumphed after David de Gea’s effort was saved.
Here are some reactions to the epic final.
