Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect, the Spanish club announced on Thursday, just days after they were beaten to the La Liga title by Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman’s departure comes at the end of a disappointing campaign for the 13-time European champions, who also lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals, as they failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons.

“We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid,” a club statement said.

“Zidane is one of Real Madrid’s great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club.”

Only 10 days ago Zidane, who has a contract until 2022, denied press speculation he had already told his players he would be leaving at the end of the season.

“How am I going to tell my players that I am going now? It’s a lie,” he said after a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao.

“I’m focused on this season. There is a game left and we are going to give everything. I only care what happens in this finale,” he said at the time.

But, perhaps tellingly, he added: “The rest, we will see at the end of the season.”

The announcement marks the end of Zidane’s second spell in charge of the Spanish giants.

The 1998 World Cup winner first took the helm in January 2016 and guided Real to the 2017 La Liga title and an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League titles before abruptly quitting on May 31, 2018, saying the club needed “a different voice”.

He returned in 2019 after Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari were sacked as managers in quick succession.

Big boots to fill

During his second stint as Real coach, Zidane’s task was to rebuild the club after Portuguese star striker Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez then opened the coffers, signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea as well as several other rising stars such as Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy.

But playmaker Hazard has been injured for most of the season and most of the other new recruits disappointed, with Zidane forced to rely on veteran players such as Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in defence and Karim Benzema in attack.

The squad was also plagued with a lot of injuries and eight cases of Covid-19.

Zidane has a history of making surprise announcements: as a player, he initially announced his retirement from international football in 2004 before coming back for the 2006 World Cup, after which he retired for good.

He may now take another break from football although there has been talk of him either taking charge of the French national team or taking the helm at Juventus, where he spent five years as a player.

However, Didier Deschamps is likely to remain France coach until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, barring a disastrous performance at the European Championship that kicks off next month.

As to who will fill his boots at Real Madrid, several names have come up: former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, ex-Madrid striker Raul Gonzalez or Joachim Loew, who steps down as Germany coach at the end of this summer’s European Championships.

