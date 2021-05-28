Tokyo Olympics-bound Amit Panghal (52kg) kept his title defence on track with an impressive win in the semi-finals on Friday at the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai.

Panghal (52kg) defeated Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov 5-0. Panghal, the top seed at the event and world No 1 in his category, had defeated the same opponent in the semi-final of the 2019 World Championships. He started well but his opponent had the better second round. But Panghal came back strongly in round three to seal his progress by a unanimous decision.

Panghal was in top form as he took control with his sharp counter-attacks against the defensively weaker Bibossinov. The Indian played the waiting game to perfection as world No 3 Bibossinov’s plan to go at Panghal with early aggression fell flat as the bout progressed. Panghal became the aggressor in the final round as Bibossinov ran out of steam.

Panghal will face the reigning Olympic and World Champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the final.

Later in the day, Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg), Vikas krishan (69kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) – will fight it out in the semi-finals.

In the women’s section, India had ensured a medal in each of the 10 categories. Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Anupama (+81kg) entered the finals after winning their respective bouts on Thursday. Of these, Pooja got a walkover after her opponent pulled out.

Sakshi Choudhary (54kg) had originally won her semi-final too but lost her final spot after her rival, top-seeded Kazakh Dina Zholaman, successfully challenged the narrow victory that the two-time youth world champion had clinched. Six Indian women boxers, including Sakshi, Tokyo-bound Simranjit Kaur and Lovlina Borgohain, finished with bronze medals.

Indian boxers have already assured an unprecedented 15 medals at the tournament. The Indian contingent has already achieved their highest medal haul, surpassing the previous best of 13 (2 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze) from the 2019 edition in Bangkok.

The International Boxing Association, AIBA, has allocated $400,000 prize money for the on-going Championships. The gold medallists of men’s and women’s categories will be awarded with $10,000 while both the silver and bronze medal winners will take home $5,000 and $2,500 respectively. Final matches of women’s and men’s categories will take place on Sunday and Monday respectively.

