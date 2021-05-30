Five months after being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel lifted the Champions League as he got the better of Pep Guardiola once more to keep Manchester City waiting for European glory.

A 1-0 victory in Porto rounded off a rollercoaster year for the German, who was handed the chance to revive Chelsea’s fortunes less than a month after losing his job in Paris.

Chelsea were ninth in the Premier League table at the time with owner Roman Abramovich seeing little return on his £220 million ($312 million) outlay on new players under Frank Lampard.

In fact, Tuchel had never met the Russian billionaire in person until they crossed paths on the pitch at the Estadio do Dragao as the wild celebrations went on around them.

“Maybe I have a new contract now with that win,” said Tuchel, who was only handed an 18-month deal when he signed on at Stamford Bridge.

“I spoke to Roman just now and it was the best moment for the first meeting, or maybe the worst moment. Maybe it can only get worse now!”

Here are some reactions to Chelsea’s remarkable triumph:

Chelsea becomes the first team in history to win all three major European club competitions twice.



- Champions League 🏆🏆

- Europa League 🏆🏆

- Club Winners' Cup 🏆🏆#UCLFinal — Williams ©️ (@CFCNewsReport) May 30, 2021

3 - With Jürgen Klopp, Hansi Flick and Thomas Tuchel all doing so, this is the first time the European Cup/Champions League has been won in three consecutive years by three different managers of the same nationality since 1980-82 (Clough, Paisley, Barton). Class. #UCLFinal — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2021

Thomas Tuchel's Record Since Taking Charge of Chelsea:



Games Managed: 30

Victories: 19

Defeats: 5

Draws: 6

Goals Scored: 38

Goals Conceded: 16

Goal Difference: +22

Clean Sheets: 19



✅Top-4

✅UEFA Champions League



Strong contender for the FIFA Coach of the Year! pic.twitter.com/KcndJHM8GH — Nouman (@nomifooty) May 30, 2021

N'Golo Kanté in the Round of 16 2nd leg: Player of the Match



Kante in the semifinal 1st leg: Player of the Match



Kante in the semifinal 2nd leg: Player of the Match



Kante in the final of the Champions League: Player of the Match



What a player 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KlfvpVYSrA — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) May 30, 2021

Kante’s heat map 😂🤣🤣😂 this man is not normal ! #Beast pic.twitter.com/BJyrXG1aP3 — Ryan Moon (@ryan29moon) May 29, 2021

Kai Havertz when he was interviewed after the Champions League Final and asked about his transfer fee. pic.twitter.com/Vhw8TJbmM7 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 30, 2021

9 - Édouard Mendy’s nine clean sheets for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League this season is the most ever by a goalkeeper in their debut campaign in the competition. Wall. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/BdVrIGOj3M — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2021

Chelsea players singing Infinity by Olamide ft. Omah Lay as they celebrate their Champions League triumph.



Naija to the world. Love to see it 💙🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/1VYNEpDoyV — Champions Of Europe 💙 ➐ (@Tunnykvng) May 30, 2021

César Azpilicueta on Kai Havertz: "This guy is going to be a superstar – he is already. He scored in a Champions League [final], and not only that. He ran like crazy.”https://t.co/hpDSpOcELs — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 29, 2021

Giroud since leaving Arsenal for Chelsea:



🏆 FA Cup

🏆 Europa League

🏆 Champions League



(via @tammyabraham) pic.twitter.com/RVwxdXJuDG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 29, 2021

Seven years ago Edouard Mendy was unemployed, lining up at a local job center and ready to quit football.



Today he's a Champions League winner with the most clean sheet in 2021 #UCL



Never give up. pic.twitter.com/nciKWzkntR — Africa story Live (@AfricaStoryLive) May 29, 2021