Naomi Osaka has been fined $15,000 for her media boycott at the French Open and warned of more serious consequences should it continue, including a default and future Major suspensions, in a statement by all four Grand Slams if she continues to snub press conferences.

The 23-year-old Japanese star, a four-time Grand Slam title winner, has refused to carry out media obligations at the tournament, claiming news conferences are detrimental to her mental health.

The statement said issued on behalf of all four Majors said that they all reached out to Osaka to check on her well-being and engage in a dialogue about her decision adding that the Roland Garros’ team tried unsuccessfully to speak with her.

But the statement insisted that repeat violations could “attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament” and “could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions.”

After her 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Patricia Maria Tig, Osaka gave a quick on-court television interview after Sunday’s win.

“For me, playing on clay is a work in progress,” said the reigning US and Australian Open champion. “Hopefully the more I play, the better I will become. It’s a beautiful court. I’ve only played two matches here, one before the roof and one now so hopefully I’ll keep it going.”

In her original statement, Osaka had said she will donate the fines she will accrue to mental health charities.

“I have often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” she had tweeted.

“We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I am not going to subject myself to people who doubt me.”

Here’s the full statement