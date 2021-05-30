Fourth seed Dominic Thiem blew a two-set lead to be dumped out of the French Open in the first round by Spanish veteran Pablo Andujar on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Andujar staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the two-time Roland Garros runner-up 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 after almost four-and-a-half hours on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Results

First round

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Dan Evans (GBR x25) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Karen Khachanov (RUS x23) bt Jiri Vesely (CZE) 6-1, 6-2, 6-3

Henri Laaksonen (SUI) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x11) bt Mario Vilella Martinez (ESP) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Fabio Fognini (ITA x27) bt Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-4, 6-1, 6-4

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5)

Pablo Andujar (ESP) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT x4) 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Enzo Couacaud (FRA) bt Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 6-3

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x12) bt Norbert Gombos (SVK) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Guido Pella (ARG) bt Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5

With AFP Inputs