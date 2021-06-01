Indian men’s national team captain Virat Kohli clarified on Tuesday that he was vegetarian, and not vegan.

An athlete who has set the standards for fitness in Indian sport, Kohli’s fitness and diet regimens often generate a lot of interest. On Saturday, while answering questions from fans on his Instagram account, Kohli was asked about what his diet looks like.

“Lot of vegetables, some eggs, two cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too. But all in controlled quantities,” Kohli had said.

Vegan diets are defined by the exclusion of animal products.

I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want 😉)💪😂✌️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2021

In a video published in November 2019, Kohli spoke about being vegetarian, but not completely vegan, for nearly two years before and that he was on a diet that was 90% animal protein-free and dairy-free.