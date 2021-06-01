Badminton superstar Carolina Marin confirmed that she has to undergo surgery after scans revealed a tear on her anterior cruciate ligament and both meniscus on her left knee, ruling her out of the Tokyo Games which begins in the Japanese capital on July 23.

Marin is the reigning Olympic champion, having won the gold medal at Rio 2016 by overcoming India’s PV Sindhu.

Carolina Marin’s statement: After the examinations during the weekend and the medical consultation, I confirm that I have torn the ACL and both meniscus on my left knee. I will undergo surgery this week and start my recovery. I want to thank everyone for your support and messages during these days. This is another blow that I have to deal with, but I will certainly be back. The preparation during the last two months had become very difficult for reasons beyond the team’s control, but we were excited and knew that I would be on the best shape for the Olympics. It won’t be possible. I know that I am in safe hands and that I have a lot of people by my side. #ICanBecauselBelievelCan

Marin was in terrific form at the start of 2021 and would have started the Olympic Games as the red-hot favourite to defend her gold medal.

Carolina Marin in 2021: Thailand Open 1: Winner

Thailand Open 2: Winner

World Tour Finals: Runner-up

Swiss Open: Winner

European Championships: Winner

Marin on Friday said she suffered a freak knee injury during training.

According to Spanish sports media Marca, Marin felt knee discomfort during training. As per the report, the doctors conducted a number of tests on Marin, after which they came to the conclusion that the champion shuttler suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on her left knee.

Marin had said in a statement on social media that she was “in the best hands”.

“Today I suffered some discomfort during training that caused me to stop training,” she said.

“After the first tests (we had) done, the doctors have realised that it is the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee that is affected.

“Soon I will be able to give you more information. I am in the best hands, always. Whatever happens, #PuedoPorquePiensoQuePuedo (#ICanBecauseIThinkICan).”

Marin had earlier suffered an ACL injury on her right knee in January 2019, which kept her out of the courts until September of that year.