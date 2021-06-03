Football World Cup qualifiers, India vs Qatar live updates: Bheke sent off, India down to ten men
Updates from the World Cup qualifiers match between India and Qatar in Doha.
Live updates
16’ India 0-0 Qatar
RED CARD FOR INDIA! Second yellow for Rahul Bheke for deliberate handball and India are down to ten men.
13’ India 0-0 Qatar
CHANCE for Qatar! Abdulaziz skies a cutback from Yousuf. Qatar managed to get behind India there and it was a good chance for the Asian champions. So far so good for India
4’ India 0-0 Qatar
Clumsy tackle from challenge who brings down the Qatari attacker without taking the ball. Early luck goes India’s way
2’ India 0-0 Qatar
Qatar on the front foot straightaway. Gurpreet concedes a corner as he palms away a cross.
1’ India 0-0 Qatar
KICK OFF! The game is underway in Doha.
10:27 - National anthems done!
Time for the action to begin. Can India pull off another upset in Doha?
10:20 - Both teams looking to return to winning ways
Form Guide:
India: D-D-L-D-L
Qatar: L-W-W-W-D
Ranking:
Qatar: 58
India: 105
10:15 pm: Experience matters!
Coach Stimac has called on his seasoned campaigners to do the job against Qatar. Can the players help him find some solutions to the problems facing the team?
Read more here: Can under-fire Igor Stimac find solutions to pressing problems facing Blue Tigers?
10:05 pm: Bangladesh and Afghanistan have drawn their game which is a great result for India who can now leapfrog Afghanistan into third place with a win. But against Qatar that will be easier said than done
Group E as it stands
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|+/-
|PTS
|QATAR
|6
|5
|1
|0
|16
|1
|15
|16
|OMAN
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|4
|7
|12
|AFG
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|12
|-9
|5
|INDIA
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|BAN
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|14
|-11
|2
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers match between India and Qatar in Doha.
After a couple of international friendlies, it’s back to serious competition for the Indian men’s senior national football team.
Though all but out of reckoning for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, India are still in with a chance to make the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China.
India are scheduled to play Asian champions Qatar on June 3, Bangladesh on June 7, and Afghanistan on June 15 with all three matches to be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.
India XI: Gurpreet Singh, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Glan Martins, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Bipin Singh, Pritam Kotal, Suresh Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan