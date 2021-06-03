Roger Federer became entangled in a rare running dispute with a chair umpire on Thursday before safely securing his place in the French Open last 32 while as Novak Djokovic eased into the third round for the 16th straight year.

Federer saw off Marin Cilic for the 10th time in 11 meetings, winning 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 but only after a second set bust-up with umpire Emmanuel Joseph.

The 20-time Grand Sam title winner was handed a time violation at 1-3 down in the for taking too long between points. “I don’t even dare to go my towel anymore,” he said to Joseph.

Federer, the oldest man in the draw at 39, lost his cool and the set before recovering to defeat former world number three Cilic. Former US Open winner Cilic was also handed a time warning late in the third set.

Playing in only his second French Open since 2015, Federer goes on to face Germany’s Dominik Koepfer for a place in the last 16.

Top seed Djokovic continued his bid for a 19th Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win over Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas.

The 34-year-old, who is looking to become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Slams multiple times, won 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

“I stayed concentrated. I thought the third set was very difficult for me because he lifted the level of his game,” said the top seed after his 350th Grand Slam match in which he fired 31 winners.

Djokovic will face Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis for a place in the last 16.

Two Italian teens made it through with 18th seeded Jannik Sinner seeing off compatriot Gianluca Mager while highly-rated Lorenzo Musetti put out Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

Results

Second round

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Ricardas Berankis (LTU) bt James Duckworth (AUS) 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 7-5, 6-3, 6-2

Matteo Berrettini (ITA x9) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) bt Andreas Seppi (ITA) 6-4, 7-5, 7-5

Dominik Koepfer (GER) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x30) 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

Jannik Sinner (ITA x18) bt Gianluca Mager (ITA) 6-1, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3

Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt Gael Monfils (FRA x14) 6-0, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Diego Schwartzman (ARG x10) bt Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS x24) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-1

