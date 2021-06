Third seed Aryna Sabalenka was dumped out of the French Open in the third round on Friday by Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, leaving Serena Williams as the highest-ranked player left in her half of the draw.

Russian 31st seed Pavlyuchenkova won 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 and will meet Victoria Azarenka for a place in the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka joins top seed Ashleigh Barty and second-seeded Naomi Osaka in exiting the tournament in the first week. The world No 4 is yet to make a quarter-final at the Slams.

Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, tackles Danielle Collins later Friday in her third round tie.

Sabalenka had defeated 29-year-old Pavlyuchenkova just a month ago in the Madrid quarter-finals on clay.

However, on Friday she was undone by 39 unforced errors as her poor record at the majors continued.

The women’s competition this year has seen 2019 champion Barty retire injured in the second round.

Reigning US and Australian Open champion Osaka withdrew after the first round having been fined and threatened with expulsion for refusing to honour media commitments.

Simona Halep, the world No 3 and 2018 champion, didn’t even make it to Paris after suffering a calf injury.

Pavlyuchenkova was a quarter-finalist in Paris in 2011 while her win on Friday was her 37th over a top 10 player.

Results

Third round:

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x21) bt Elena Vesnina (RUS) 6-1, 6-4

Victoria Azarenka (BLR x15) bt Madison Keys (USA x23) 6-2, 6-2

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x31) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x3) 6-4, 2-6, 6-0

Tamara Zidansek (SLO) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 0-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

With AFP inputs