Roger Federer battled into the French Open fourth round after a tense four-set victory over Dominik Koepfer in a tie played inside an eerily-empty stadium and which finished at 12:42 on Sunday morning.

Federer, the 2009 champion and probably taking part in his last Roland Garros after a career stretching into its fourth decade, will be in the second week in Paris for the 15th time.

His knife-edge 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 win over the 59th-ranked German took place at a Court Philippe Chatrier devoid of fans and atmosphere due to a government-enforced Covid-19 curfew.

But on a night when it seemed on numerous occasions that the Swiss would fall short, he came up trumps to once again make tennis fans fall in awe of him. Here are the best reactions.

Im not bothered by the outcome of this match at all. Just seeing Federer at 39 off the back of 2 knee surgeries playing to an empty stadium at 12.30am getting fired up is inspirational to me. Do what you ❤️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 5, 2021

There’s nothing quite like it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A5SCKFptrs — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) June 6, 2021

Roger Federer, almost 40yo, plays his longest match in the 18 months (and since his double knee surgery) and beats Dominik Koepfer 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 7-5 to reach the last 16 at #RolandGarros. pic.twitter.com/GFHij0k2tr — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 5, 2021

Federer about to serve for the match at 12:41 a.m.#getty pic.twitter.com/8xH36d3wFO — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 5, 2021

Something about seeing Federer in an empty stadium feels even sadder than the rest of all this lame crowdless tennis we've slogged through in this past year. No one gets crowds like his. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 5, 2021

Roger Federer into the last 16 of a Slam for a 68th time — a record.



AusOpen - 18#RolandGarros - 15

Wimbledon - 17

US Open - 18 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 5, 2021

If you can watch tennis and tell me that #Federer isn't the greatest ever to do it, then this game isn't meant for you. As simple as that. Sublime stuff from the 🐐#rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/bFMrjrrR4x — ADITYA (@adithinkz) June 5, 2021

Marion Bartoli on IG pic.twitter.com/Ik2V0gIcLu — Allez Roger (@roger_allez) June 5, 2021

Some win for Federer.



First set was an awesome level. Conditions got tough for both in the second. But, sighs and all, RF kept at it, and jumped to snatch the key moments of sets three & four despite Koepfer consistently pegging him back. Great commitment, great contest. #RG21 pic.twitter.com/11IHvBCLg6 — Abigail Johnson (@abigailtennis) June 6, 2021

That Federer match against Koepfer was something else. Something very inspiring happened. But I don't know how to point it out. — Sruthisagar Yamunan (@sruthisagar) June 6, 2021

Roger Federer's run at #RolandGarros 2021 as a 39 year-old is reminiscent of the greatest run at a Grand Slam... by 39 year-old Jimmy Connors... 30 years ago at the US Open 1991 https://t.co/UGr6H6ShYt Keep going, Roger! pic.twitter.com/LdRNY766fM — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) June 6, 2021

Excellent set of tennis from Federer in the 3rd Round at #RolandGarros. What a time to be a 🎾 fan. — Gerald Butts (@gmbutts) June 5, 2021