Novak Djokovic survived a major scare from teenager Lorenzo Musetti on Monday to reach a 15th French Open quarter-final.

The world No 1 dropped the first two sets, then comfortably levelled before the 19-year-old Italian retired in the final set.

Djokovic’s 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 win set up a last-eight clash with Matteo Berrettini, another Italian, who progressed after Roger Federer’s withdrawal.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion and chasing a 19th major, was facing his earliest exit in Paris since 2009 when 19-year-old Musetti stormed through the first two sets, hitting blistering winners and finding the acutest of angles.

But the 76th-ranked Italian, making his Grand Slam debut, then went dramatically off the boil.

Where the first two sets had taken 75 and 66 minutes, Djokovic swept the third in 24 minutes and the fourth in just 17. Musetti won only 14 points in the third and fourth sets before leaving the court for a medical time-out.

Djokovic broke for 1-0 in the decider, injuring a finger as he smashed a winner while losing his balance and falling into the clay. Musetti gamely fought on but after being broken twice again, he called it quits.

After a valiant effort, Musetti is forced to retire.@DjokerNole advances to the quarterfinals 6-7(7), 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 ret.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/DcliHyrPzW — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2021

Earlier, Argentine 10th seed Diego Schwartzman reached his third French Open quarter-final with a 7-6 (11/9), 6-4, 7-5 win over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Schwartzman will face 13-time champion Rafael Nadal or Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the last four. He was beaten by the Spaniard in last year’s semi-finals.

The 28-year-old saved seven set points in the first set as he rallied from a 5-1 deficit against the 42nd-ranked Struff, who had only once before made the fourth round at a major.

Schwartzman let a 4-0 lead slip in the third set but held on to make his fifth Grand Slam quarter-final.

