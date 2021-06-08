Sunil Chhetri scored his 74th international goal in Indian football team’s 2-0 win over Bangladesh in the Fifa World Cup qualifier on Monday to end India’s eleven-match winless streak and lift some pressure on coach Igor Stimac.

Once again when it seemed that India would struggle to find a route to a victory, Chhetri had the answers. On a personal level, the goals also ended a four-match spell without a goal in national team colours.

For the Indian captain the emotions after the game were more about relief than joy, but for the fans, it was a moment to rejoice after a long time as the team returned to winning ways.

There were many impressive performers for India on the night, but it belonged to Chhetri, the man who made all the difference for India again. Here are some best reactions to the Indian captain’s brace and the team’s win.

🤩 He’s now got more than Messi! Sunil Chhetri’s double earns the Blue Tigers a 2-0 win in #WCQ and moves him on to 74 international goals – above Lionel Messi and one off entering world football’s all-time top 10 🧗‍♂️@chetrisunil11 | @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/sCCd6BgS9H — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 7, 2021

Our @IndianFootball skipper Sunil Chhetri adds another feather to his illustrious cap as he overtook Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active international goalscorer with 74 goals. A big congratulations to Captain Fantastic & wishing him many more accolades in the future pic.twitter.com/kzpgCQbXEp — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) June 7, 2021

He's always talking to the boys in attack about the passing of a mantle, and then goes and does things himself.

Important win and fantastic feeling. So many good performances. Need one more night like this. #BANIND — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) June 7, 2021

It’s him. It’s still him. It’s always him. Sunil Chhetri ❤️ 🇮🇳



Captain. Leader. Legend. — Conrad Barreto (@conradbeckham) June 7, 2021

With this goal, Sunil Chhetri becomes the first Indian footballer to score an international goal in 3 different decades. Evergreen #IndianFootball https://t.co/Vxypcanpiq — IndianFootball_History (@IndianfootballH) June 7, 2021

You are witnessing a legend creating legacy. Be grateful and gracious. #SunilChhetri #SC11 #IndianFootball — Debapriya Deb (@debapriya_deb) June 7, 2021

Active footballers with the most international goals:

Cristiano Ronaldo - 103 🇵🇹

SUNIL CHHETRI - 74 🇮🇳

Lionel Messi - 72 🇦🇷#SunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/lGwqln9hvC — Nikhil anand (@23nikhilanand) June 7, 2021

Chhetri as always the difference maker. — Ujwal (@UjwalKS) June 7, 2021

Sunil Chhetri makes all the difference with his two goals to register first win over #Bangladesh in last 10 years.



Sunil delivers once again for #IndianFootball

An imp win to move above #Afghanistan to 3rd place.



Overall a good performance. #BlueTigers #INDBAN — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) June 7, 2021

Sunil Chhetri has now scored 5 goals in his 5 meetings against Bangladesh, only against Maldives (6) & Chinese Taipei (6) has he scored more goals in the national team jersey. Favorites. #BANIND #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/gVDODNRnlY — Aditya Warty (@AnalystAdi) June 7, 2021