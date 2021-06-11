Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have the most decorated rivalry in men’s tennis in the Open Era. Having faced each other for the first time in 2006, the two have cemented their legacies as icons and along the way, they have provided some of the most memorable matches in the sport’s history.

Nadal had the upper hand in their rivalry for a long time and led 14-4 in their head-to-head in 2009. But Djokovic’s domination of men’s tennis began soon after and despite trailing 15-22 in his head-to-head with Nadal in 2013, he managed to edge ahead 26-23 by the end of 2016.

They are unquestionably two of the greatest players in history and their clashes over the years have provided tennis of the highest quality, with brutal rallies and thrilling moments.

Now, Nadal and Djokovic are set to face each other for a staggering 58th time in their careers in the French Open semi-finals on Friday.

To mark this clash, here’s looking back at 10 of the greatest matches between them at Grand Slams:

2006 French Open quarter-final

Nadal won 6-4, 6-4, 0-0 (ret.)

This match will remain iconic as it was the first time Nadal and Djokovic faced each other. Nadal was the defending champion at Roland Garros for the first time and he ended up bagging a comfortable win as Djokovic retired due to a back injury after the second set.

Djokovic, who was 19 years old at that time and ranked 63 in the world, was confident of his ability heading into the match. “I’m going out there to win, not just play,” he had said.

The Serb managed to break Nadal once in each set but that wasn’t nearly enough as the Spaniard raced to a two sets to love lead. And that was that for the match as Djokovic succumbed to his injury.

However, he caught attention with his quotes in the post-match media interaction.

“I think I was in control of the match. I was playing pretty well. Everything was depending on my racquet. Even with a sore back, I think I played equal. I think I could have won today. He’s not unbeatable,” he had said.

Djokovic’s recollection of the match may not have been entirely correct, leaving Nadal bemused, but he belief that he could be his rival proved to be spot on.

2010 US Open final

Nadal won 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Nadal had won every Major except the US Open heading to Flushing Meadows in 2010. In his rivalry with Djokovic, they had met four times in Grand Slams up until then and the Spaniard had emerged victorious each time.

In the 2010 US Open final, Nadal continued his domination over his great rival at Majors and went on to complete the career Golden Slam. He hadn’t lost a single set in his first six matches of the tournament and proved to be too powerful for Djokovic in the final.

Djokovic had defeated Roger Federer in the semi-final in a five-set epic after saving match points but in the final, he couldn’t sustain his level after taking the second set off Nadal.

“For the first time in my career, I played a very, very good match in this tournament,” said Nadal after the match. “That’s my feeling, no? I played my best match in the U.S. Open at the most important moment.”

2011 Wimbledon final

Djokovic won 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

Djokovic was 0-5 against Nadal heading into the 2011 Wimbledon final. The Serb had closed the gap to 11-16 in their overall head-to-head and had won a second Australian Open title at the start of the year before notching up a sensational 41-match winning streak. He was determined to open his account against Nadal at Majors.

And he did so in some style. Djokovic beat Nadal comfortably in Wimbledon 2011, which was the start of a hat-trick of Grand Slam final victories for him over the Spaniard.

“It’s really hard to describe this with any words except as the best day of my life, the most special day of my life,” said Djokovic after the match.

“When you’re playing the best player in the world, Rafael Nadal, who has won two out of the last three Wimbledons and he has always been winning the big matches against me in the Grand Slams, I had to be on the top of my game, I had to play my best.”

2011 US Open final

Djokovic won 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-1

Djokovic won his first Grand Slam in 2008 at the Australian Open but the next few years saw him miss out at Majors and that left him a tad bit anxious. However, he channeled all his energy and focus on the court in 2011 and had one of the most dominant years by any player in the history of tennis.

After winning the Australian Open again and his first Wimbledon title, the Serb opened his account at the US Open as well to bag a stunning third Grand Slam title in the year.

And his opponent in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium was Nadal, who he defeated after dropping a tense third set. That victory helped him close the gap to 13-16 in their head-to-head.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” said Djokovic, who was 24 years old at the time.

“I’ve had an amazing year and it keeps going. Every time I play Rafa it’s a big challenge. He’s had a great tournament and I wish we have many more tough matches in the coming years.”

2012 Australian Open final

Djokovic won 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5

In the longest ever Grand Slam final at five hours and 53 minutes, Djokovic came back from 4-2 down in the fifth set. It was the third successive Grand Slam final that Djokovic and Nadal had contested, and saw the Serb extend his winning streak over Nadal to seven straight matches.

“I think it comes out on the top because, just the fact that we played almost six hours is incredible,” said Djokovic when asked if it had been his greatest ever match.

An exhausted Nadal added: “Physically it was the toughest match I ever played.”

2012 French Open final

Nadal won 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

In a final that was played over two days due to several rain delays, Nadal hit 34 winners to 29 unforced errors, and led two sets and a break before the Serb took eight consecutive games and a 2-1 lead with a break into the third set on Monday.

When play resumed, Nadal broke back and went on to wrap up victory in three hours and 49 minutes for what was his seventh title in Paris.

“It is an honour and for me the most important tournament, the greatest in my eyes. This is an unforgettable moment,” said Nadal.

Djokovic added: “The playing conditions were not good. But it’s not anybody’s fault, and it’s not the reason why I lost today.”

2013 French Open semi-final

Nadal won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 9-7

Djokovic was trying to become the eighth man to complete the career Grand Slam while Nadal was bidding for an eighth title in Paris. Djokovic had earlier in the season defeated the Spaniard on clay in Monte Carlo, ending Nadal’s 46-match win streak.

In the Roland Garros final, Nadal was 6-5 up in the fourth set and two points from victory but Djokovic hit back and then led 4-2 in the final set before Nadal dug deep to triumph after four hours and 37 minutes.

“I want to congratulate Novak, he’s a great champion and he will win here at Roland Garros one day, I’m sure,” said Nadal.

World number one Djokovic added: “It’s been an unbelievable match but all I can feel now is disappointment. I congratulate him, that’s why he’s a champion.”

2014 French Open final

Nadal won 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4

Nadal again prevented Djokovic from completing a career Grand Slam as he became the first player to win nine titles at one major. It was also his 14th Slam trophy.

Despite taking the first set, the final ended in a whimper for Djokovic who double-faulted on championship point.

Djokovic admitted that Nadal was probably the fresher player as the final progressed in brutal 30-degree heat.

“For me, the most important tournament, the greatest in my eyes,” said Nadal.

Djokovic said: “I was not at the level I was at when I beat him in Rome last month. It takes it out of you. Rafa was the better player.”

2015 French Open quarter-final

Djokovic won 7-5, 6-3, 6-1

Djokovic became only the second man after Robin Soderling in 2009 to defeat Nadal on the red clay of Roland Garros as he maintained his hopes of completing the career Grand Slam.

Djokovic was to lose the final to Stan Wawrinka but would win his first Roland Garros title 12 months later with victory in the final over Andy Murray.

“It’s definitely a big win, a match that I will remember for a long time,” said Djokovic.

“He was better than me. That’s it. It’s very simple,” said Nadal who was celebrating his 29th birthday.

2018 Wimbledon semi-final

Djokovic won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11/9), 3-6, 10-8

Just weeks before Wimbledon, Djokovic had suffered a shock quarter-final exit at the French Open at the hands of Marco Cecchinato, the world number 72 from Italy, and had even threatened to skip the grasscourt Grand Slam.

The semi-final was another classic with Djokovic saving five break points in the fifth set before triumphing after five hours and 15 minutes.

“One of the longest matches of my career. I am overwhelmed,” said Djokovic.

Nadal said: “I have not much more inside me. I gave it my best.”

