French Open 2021, women’s singles semi-finals live: Pavlyuchenkova vs Zidansek underway
Updates from the two women’s singles semifinals at Roland Garros.
Live updates
First semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova 2-2 Zidansek: Confidence boosting service hold for Pavlyuchenkova (We shall go with AP for her from here) as well. She holds at love. And then has three break points in the next game. Zidansek saves one with a searing winner, saves another two with errors from the Russian for deuce. AP then converts the fourth break point chance. Back on level terms.
First semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova 0-2 Zidansek: Well, well. The Slovenian youngster gets going with a break of serve to kickstart proceedings. She converts the second break point in a nearly 6-minute game to start off. And then comes up with a nerveless service hold to love. Quite the start!
We are underway in Paris. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek , with the former serving first.
Paths to the semi-final (x indicates seeded player):
Pavlyuchenkova
1st rd: bt Christina McHale (USA) 6-4, 6-0
2nd rd: bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-2, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x3) 6-4, 2-6, 6-0
4th rd: bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x15) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2
QF: bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x21) 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 9-7
Zidansek
1st rd: bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN x6) 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/2), 9-7
2nd rd: bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-4, 6-1
3rd rd: bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 0-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
4th rd: bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1
QF: bt Paula Badosa (ESP x33) 7-5, 4-6, 8-6
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the women’s singles semi-finals at the 2021 French Open.
Maria Sakkari, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Barbora Krejcikova and Tamara Zidansek are the final four in action. Would you have picked that lineup at the start of the tournament? For just the second time in the Open era, there are four first-time major semi-finalists in the women’s singles, after the 1978 Australian Open.
First up: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x31) v Tamara Zidansek (SLO)