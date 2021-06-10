French Open, women’s singles semi-finals live: Pavlyuchenkova closes in on win versus Zidansek
Updates from the two women’s singles semifinals at Roland Garros.
Live updates
First semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 4-1 Zidansek: Pavyluchenkova driving home the advantage now. A quick service hold to 15.
First semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 3*-1 Zidansek: AP showing her experience again, injecting pace into her shots at the big points and forcing errors. This is such a tactical display by the Russian. The stats will show Unforced Errors for Zidansek, but Pavlyuchenkova made her commit. Breaks again.
First semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 2-1 Zidansek: And Zidansek breaks back! Clutch from the youngster. A short game too, she went hard and breaks AP to 15 to bring the second set back on serve. Not going away without a fight, the Slovenian.
First semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 2-0 Zidansek: Pavlyuchenkova is a set and break up! After a 5-minute service hold, she pushes Zidansek all the way on her serve and converts the second break point chance. Nearly 13 minutes for the first two games combined! Once again, the Russian doing exceptionally well on big points, knowing when to pounce. Solid tennis.
Zenia D’Cunha: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the most experienced of the four, holds her nerve after being broken in the first game and while serving for it, to take the edgy first set. 52 minutes on the clock tells you something.
FIRST SET STATS: Correction, it was Zidansek’s second double fault.
Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 Zidansek: A set where the Slovenian had better stats but the Russian’s experience came to the fore.
Winners: 7-17
Unforced errors: 11-19
First serve %: 71-78%
Break points: 3/6 - 2/7
First semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 Zidansek: Not a good time for the serve to desert you! Zidansek is put under pressure and what a disastrous moment to register your first double fault, when down set points. At 15-40, the pressure proves a bit much for Zidansek and Pavlyuchenkova plays a steady game to clinch the first set.
First semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova 6-5 Zidansek: AP was in trouble but she hangs on! Down 15-40 on her serve, she fights back. Another nearly 6-minute long game on her serve. It’s been ebbing and flowing, this set but Zidansek might rue these break points missed. She is 2 out of 7 now.
First semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova 5-5 Zidansek: The Slovenian has a superb first serve % of just over 80 at the moment and has hit twice the winners as AP. She holds again to make it 5-5.
First semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova 5-4 Zidansek: BACK ON SERVE! Brilliant from Zidansek to recover from that costly break of serve. She needed a third break point chance in that game, but shows great character to break back with the set on the line. Lovely court coverage on display.
First semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova 5-3 Zidansek: AP on the charge! After a solid hold of her serve, it seemed Zidansek will have one of her own as she raced to a 40-0 lead. But a few rash moments from there and the Russian breaks serve out of nowhere. She will now serve for the first set.
First semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova 3-3 Zidansek: Identical service holds from both players. First AP holds to 15 and then Zidansek follows that up with the same. Good from the Slovenian, because it just started to look like the Russian veteran was starting to get into solid momentum.
First semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova 2-2 Zidansek: Confidence boosting service hold for Pavlyuchenkova (We shall go with AP for her from here) as well. She holds at love. And then has three break points in the next game. Zidansek saves one with a searing winner, saves another two with errors from the Russian for deuce. AP then converts the fourth break point chance. Back on level terms.
First semifinal, Pavlyuchenkova 0-2 Zidansek: Well, well. The Slovenian youngster gets going with a break of serve to kickstart proceedings. She converts the second break point in a nearly 6-minute game to start off. And then comes up with a nerveless service hold to love. Quite the start!
We are underway in Paris. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Tamara Zidansek , with the former serving first.
Paths to the semi-final (x indicates seeded player):
Pavlyuchenkova
1st rd: bt Christina McHale (USA) 6-4, 6-0
2nd rd: bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-2, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x3) 6-4, 2-6, 6-0
4th rd: bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x15) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2
QF: bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x21) 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 9-7
Zidansek
1st rd: bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN x6) 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/2), 9-7
2nd rd: bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-4, 6-1
3rd rd: bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 0-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
4th rd: bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 7-6 (7/4), 6-1
QF: bt Paula Badosa (ESP x33) 7-5, 4-6, 8-6
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the women’s singles semi-finals at the 2021 French Open.
Maria Sakkari, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Barbora Krejcikova and Tamara Zidansek are the final four in action. Would you have picked that lineup at the start of the tournament? For just the second time in the Open era, there are four first-time major semi-finalists in the women’s singles, after the 1978 Australian Open.
First up: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x31) v Tamara Zidansek (SLO)