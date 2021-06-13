Former doubles world No 1 Barbora Krejcikova stunned the tennis world as the unseeded 25-year-old won her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Saturday, taking her winning streak on the surface tp 12.

Krejcikova, ranked 33 in the world and playing just her fifth Major main draw in singles, beat Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 for just her second career title. Her first in singles came right before at Roland Garros at Strasbourg, which underlines just how well her singles career has taken off in the last year. She already has five doubles Grand Slam titles.

She beat fifth Elina Svitolina, 2018 runner up Sloane Stephens, and seeded players Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari en route the title.

Not even in the top 100 during last year’s French Open, she will rise to number 15 in the world as a result of her win on Saturday as she became the sixth successive first-time major winner in Paris. She is also the third unseeded champion at Roland Garros in the last five years after Jelena Ostapenko in 2017 and Iga Swiatek in 2020.

Krejcikova, who can also win a third Grand Slam women’s doubles title on Sunday with Katerina Siniakova. If she adds the doubles on Sunday, she’ll be the first player since Mary Pierce in 2000 to claim both titles at the same Roland Garros.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions to her win:

Barbora Krejcikova is the 2021 Roland Garros Champion.



The 25yo Czech caps off her unbelievable rise by defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 61 26 64 to win her 12th straight match & her 1st major singles title.



Wasn’t Top 100 9 months ago.



A Cinderella run to remember. #RG21 pic.twitter.com/ZufKNAx1v3 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 12, 2021

Barbora Krejcikova had yet to break Top 100 when Roland Garros rolled around last fall.



- Made 1st Slam R16 to break Top 100.

- 2020 Ostrava R16

- 2020 Linz SF

- 2021 Melbourne 500 QF

- 2021 Dubai Finalist

- 2021 Rome R16

- 2021 Strasbourg Champion

- 2021 Roland Garros Champion pic.twitter.com/CjGopBSe9Z — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 12, 2021

🇫🇷Land of Opportunity🇫🇷



Garbine Muguruza

Jelena Ostapenko

Simona Halep

Ashleigh Barty

Iga Swiatek

Barbora Krejcikova



6️⃣ years, 6️⃣ first-time major champions at #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/BnPmi8rpzo — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 12, 2021

An unseeded player has won her first Grand Slam singles title for the fourth time since 2015.



2017: Jelena Ostapenko (Roland Garros)

2017: Sloane Stephens (US Open)

2020: Iga Swiatek (Roland Garros)

2021: Barbora Krejcikova (Roland Garros) pic.twitter.com/4twsHt1dFX — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 12, 2021

Krejcikova will be top 15 on Monday.



She was outside the top 100 a year ago. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 12, 2021

Barbora Krejcikova lifts her left arm to the sky and talks with powerful emotion about her late mentor, the former Wimbledon champ Jana Novotna.



"I hope she's happy right now"



Below: Novotna and the greatest Czech player of all time, Navratilova at Wimbledon in 2013 #getty pic.twitter.com/glOZoRa6hJ — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 12, 2021

Krejcikova in Slams this year -



Aus Open -

Women's Doubles : Finalist

Mixed Doubles : Winner



French Open -

Women's Singles : Winner

Women's Doubles : Finalist (yet to be played)



Just when you think you can't find Krejcikova more disarming, look at her reaction at the mention of Justine Henin, who she got to meet yesterday.



'"She's really there! Is it really her?" ... I was so surprised that she knows my name, that she knows who I am.' pic.twitter.com/8eq5XdTCsf — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) June 12, 2021

Chills for Barbora Krejcikova, now a singles Grand Slam champ.



Looks up to the sky to salute former mentor, the late Jana Novotna.



