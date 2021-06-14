Uefa Euro 2020 Watch: Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko scores an early contender for the best goal of Euro 2020 Ukraine equalised from 0-2 down with two quick goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk but Netherlands scored a late winner. Scroll Staff An hour ago Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko | AFP 🚀 Will there be a better goal than THIS Andriy Yarmolenko golazo in the first round of games?@GazpromFootball | #EUROGOTR | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/9hoOxy8wcH— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 13, 2021 Euro 2020: Netherlands win five-goal thriller against Ukraine; Austria see off North Macedonia Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football Andriy Yarmolenko Ukraine Euro 2020 Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments