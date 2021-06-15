7:20 pm: Igor Stimac’s pre-match press conference

7:12 pm: Stimac makes two changes

India playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Chinlensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Glan Martins, Suresh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri

Group E as it stands

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts
1  Qatar 8 7 1 0 +17 22
2  Oman  7 5 0 2 +7 15
3  India 7 1 3 3 −1 6
4  Afghanistan  7 1 2 4 −10 5
5  Bangladesh  7 0 2 5 −13 2

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Afghanistan in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers (and more relevantly for India, the bid to qualify for 2023 AFC Asian Cup). Kick-off is at 7.30 pm IST. Sunil Chhetri and Co look to build on 2-0 win over Bangladesh