Fifa World Cup qualifiers, India vs Afghanistan live updates: Ashique, Bheke return for Blue Tigers
Updates from the Fifa World Cup qualifiers match between India and Afghanistan in Doha.
Live updates
7:20 pm: Igor Stimac’s pre-match press conference
7:12 pm: Stimac makes two changes
India playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Chinlensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Glan Martins, Suresh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri
Group E as it stands
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Qatar
|8
|7
|1
|0
|+17
|22
|2
|Oman
|7
|5
|0
|2
|+7
|15
|3
|India
|7
|1
|3
|3
|−1
|6
|4
|Afghanistan
|7
|1
|2
|4
|−10
|5
|5
|Bangladesh
|7
|0
|2
|5
|−13
|2
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Afghanistan in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers (and more relevantly for India, the bid to qualify for 2023 AFC Asian Cup). Kick-off is at 7.30 pm IST. Sunil Chhetri and Co look to build on 2-0 win over Bangladesh