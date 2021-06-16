England vs India, one-off Test match: Hosts opt to bat, Shafali Verma among five India debutants
India take on England in a four-day Test match in Bristol.
England vs India: A new challenge beckons as Mithali Raj and Co return to Test cricket after 2014
TOSS: England win the toss and will be batting first.
03.30 pm: 38 years young, Jhulan Goswami is playing a Test match again. She has the red ball in hand and will start off proceedings. What must be going through her mind, eh? Here w Go!
As we get ready for the match, here’s the preview by Zenia D’Cunha:
MILESTONE ALERT: It’s the 100th international match as captain for Heather Knight. What a leader she has been for England.
India’s XI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar
England XI: Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver (VC), Tammy Beaumont , Katherine Brunt , Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley , Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill
Here are the confirmed playing XIs:
Match info via BCCI:
- Venue: Bristol County Ground, Bristol
- Toss: England, who chose to bat
- Umpires: Chris Watts, Sue Redfern, Ian Gould, Sarah Bartlett
- Referee: David Jukes
And there are reports that Shafali Verma will be making her debut, as many thought she would. There would be a couple more debutants from India’s side as well. We should know soon.
Some early team news from the England camp...
Hello all. It’s an exciting day for Indian cricket.
The women’s senior national team return to a format that arguably every cricketer dreams about playing at the highest level. 2014 was the last time India played a Test match and it has taken seven years for them to play another. Whether it is the dawn of a new era or just a brief return (there is one more Test against Australia later), it is not easy to say. But what is certain is that the players have been excited about this match and so are many fans. And England at home is going to be as hard a challenge as it gets.
India’s Test squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.
England (original untrimmed) Test squad: Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver (VC), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont , Katherine Brunt , Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley , Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill