Premier League champions Manchester City will start the defence of their title away to Tottenham after the fixtures for the 2021-’22 season were unveiled on Wednesday.

City are among the sides heavily linked with Spurs striker Harry Kane, throwing up the tantalising possibility that the England captain could line up against his boyhood club on the opening weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side won the league by 12 points last season ahead of rivals Manchester United, who open their campaign against old foes Leeds at Old Trafford.

Both clashes were played behind closed doors on Leeds’ return to the top flight last season, but hopes are high for significant crowd numbers for the coming season.

A 40,000 crowd will witness the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley in July as part of a UK government pilot scheme.

Elsewhere on the weekend of August 14, new boys Brentford begin life back in the top flight for the first time in 75 years with a London derby at home to Arsenal, while Championship winners Norwich entertain Liverpool on their return to the Premier League.

Champions League winners Chelsea welcome managerless Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge.

The opening 3️⃣ Matchweeks for the 3️⃣ newly promoted teams

🆚 Liverpool (H)

🆚 Man City (A)

🆚 Leicester (H)@WatfordFC

🆚 Aston Villa (H)

🆚 Brighton (A)

🆚 Spurs (A)@BrentfordFC

🆚 Arsenal (H)

🆚 Crystal Palace (A)

🆚 Aston Villa (A)

There are a number of early meetings between the ‘big six’. Liverpool host Chelsea on the third weekend of the season before the Blues host Manchester City in a repeat of the Champions League final on September 25.

Liverpool renew their rivalry with City on October 2 at Anfield and their clash at the Etihad on April 9 could be key in the title race.

United and Liverpool face off at Old Trafford on October 23 and March 19 at Anfield.

Key fixtures in 2021-’22 season

GW1: Tottenham vs Manchester City - August 14

GW2: Arsenal vs Chelsea - August 21

GW3: Liverpool vs Chelsea, Manchester City vs Arsenal - August 28

GW4: Leicester City vs Manchester City - September 11

GW5: Tottenham vs Chelsea - September 18

GW6: Arsenal vs Tottenham, Chelsea vs Manchester City - September 25

GW7: Liverpool vs Manchester City - October 2

GW8: Leicester vs Manchester City - October 16

GW9: Manchester United vs Liverpool - October 23

GW10: Leicester vs Arsenal, Tottenham vs Manchester United - October 30

GW11: Manchester United vs Manchester City - November 6

GW12: Leicester vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Arsenal - November 20

GW13: Chelsea vs Manchester United - November 27

GW14: Manchester United vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool - December 1

GW17: Leicester vs Tottenham - December 15

GW18: Tottenham vs Liverpool - December 18

GW19: Manchester City vs Leicester - December 26

GW20: Leicester City vs Liverpool

GW21: Arsenal vs Manchester City, Chelsea vs Liverpool - January 1

GW22: Tottenham vs Arsenal, Manchester City vs Chelsea - January 15

GW23: Chelsea vs Tottenham - January 22

GW24: Liverpool vs Leicester - February 10

GW25: Chelsea vs Arsenal - February 12

GW26: Manchester City vs Tottenham - February 19

GW27: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Leicester - February 26

GW28: Manchester United vs Manchester City - March 5

GW29: Arsenal vs Leicester, Manchester United vs Tottenham - March 12

GW30: Liverpool vs Manchester United - March 19

GW31: Manchester United vs Leicester - April 2

GW32: Manchester City vs Liverpool - April 9

GW34: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Liverpool vs Everton - April 23

GW35: Tottenham vs Leicester - April 30

GW36: Liverpool vs Tottenham - May 7

GW37: Manchester United vs Chelsea - May 15

Note: All fixtures are still subject to change for TV coverage.

(With AFP inputs)