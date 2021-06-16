Roger Federer suffered a setback in his preparations for Wimbledon after crashing out of the second round of the ATP grass court tournament in Halle on Wednesday.

Federer, who will bid to win a ninth title at Wimbledon which starts June 28, suffered a shock 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat to 20-year-old Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime, who is almost half Federer’s age.

Coming of age 💪



The moment @felixtennis defeated 10x Halle champ Roger Federer!#NoventiOpen pic.twitter.com/86mxUqgnZC — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 16, 2021

More to follow