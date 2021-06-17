England vs India, one-off Test, day 2 live: Jhulan Goswami strikes early on day two
Updates from day two of the four-day Test between England and India in Bristol.
Live updates
First innings, England 301/7: Dunkley (29) Ecclestone (14)
300 comes up in the 103rd over! The target that England had set themselves has been achieved. Sophia Dunkley is playing a little gem on her debut and India have not been able to make the most of the pressure they built since the final session last night.
DROPPED: Oh dear! That’s another dropped catch, the second of this innings by Deepti Sharma. Wasn’t quite clear if Dunkley had hit it into the ground but on replays, it was a clear chance. And a simple one too. India’s catching has been a strange mix in this match. Three fairly simple chances put down and three tough ones taken. England 297/7.
Deepti continues and Mithali moves Smriti to silly cover instead of a silly point, so to speak for the cover drive.
First innings, England 294/7: Dunkley (24) Ecclestone (6)
A lovely over of offspin bowling by Rana as she gets the ball to turn and bounce a couple of times. A big appeal for caught behind in that over, not reviewed by India though. It seemed closer for a LBW shout though, but replays confirm umpire’s call.
First innings, England 292/7: Dunkley (22) Ecclestone (6)
Oh, interesting. It wasn’t until the final session that spinners bowled in tandem on day one. It has happened in the first 30 minutes of day two. Deepti joins Rana in the attack.
First innings, England 286/7: Dunkley (22) Ecclestone (6)
Despite the early wicket (or maybe because?) England are looking for quick runs and Dunkley is playing a little gem on her debut to take her side close to 300. A couple of boundaries in that Goswami over and Mithali turns to spin from the other end. Rana comes on.
STAT: With her 41st Test wicket (one that came nearly 7 years later than her 40th) Jhulan Goswami has equalled Neetu David as the third-joint leading wicket-taker in Tests for India.
India's leading wicket-taker in Tests
|Player
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|5
|DF Edulji
|20
|63
|6/64
|25.77
|1
|S Kulkarni
|19
|60
|6/99
|27.45
|5
|J Goswami
|11*
|41
|5/25
|17.29
|3
|N David
|10
|41
|8/53
|18.90
|1
England 270/7 after 94 overs: WICKET! India have struck in the second over of the day and Jhulan Goswami has her first wicket of the match. Terrific review from India, who were convinced it hit Brunt’s pad first. Quite a few shouts of “pad pehle pad pehle” and they were all right. Just the start Mithali Raj and Co wanted.
Right then. Shikha Pandey will start off the day’s proceedings. Lights are on we are told, and India have a hardly-used second new ball.
England fall of wickets:
1/69, (Lauren Winfield-Hill, 20.3)
2/140, (Tammy Beaumont, 48.1)
3/230, (Natalie Sciver, 72.6)
4/236, (Amy Jones, 75.4)
5/244, (Heather Knight, 78.1)
6/251, (Georgia Elwiss, 81.2)
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog of day two in the one-off Test match between England and India in Bristol.
Here’s day one recap: Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma turn it around at the end of a trying day
India’s XI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar
England XI: Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver (VC), Tammy Beaumont , Katherine Brunt , Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley , Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill