Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters have appointed Serbian manager Ivan Vukomanovic as the club’s new head coach for the upcoming season.

Vukomanovic, who previously managed Belgian club side Standard Liege, will be the club’s tenth full-time appointment in seven years.

𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲'𝘀 𝗮 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗯𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝘄𝗻. 🤩



SWAGATHAM, @ivanvuko19! 🙌🏼💛#SwagathamIvan #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/bUYNcQteUn — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) June 17, 2021

The 43-year-old had a 17-year-long playing career and managerial stints in Slovakia and Cyprus apart from his exploits in Belgium.

In his only season as manager of Standard Liege, he helped the club qualify for the Europa League while his first and only piece of silverware came with Slovan Bratislava where he won the Slovak Cup.

Vukomanovic has a big task on his hands to fulfill the expectations of the Kerala Blasters fans who have suffered through a period of under-performance. The Blasters finished tenth in the eleven-team tournament last time around.

“From my first contact with the club’s directors, the feeling was positive. They have a professional approach about their vision, which gave me a very good feeling,” the Serbian was quoted as saying in a club statement.

“After seeing the army of fans and support KBFC has, I didn’t hesitate a second. Immediately I knew that I wanted to become a member of the KBFC family, and I am very glad it happened. I hope we will all work together to make everyone who loves this beautiful club happy and proud,” he added.