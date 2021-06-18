Rain delayed the scheduled start of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at Southampton on Friday, with no play before lunch on the opening day.

The toss should have taken place at 10:00 am local time, with the match getting underway 30 minutes later, but heavy overnight and early morning rain meant the pitch and square at the Hampshire Bowl remained fully covered as groundstaff began the lengthy process of clearing surface water off the outfield.

While a standard Test lasts a maximum of five days, this fixture can be extended into a sixth day should match referee Chris Broad decide that it is the only way to make-up time lost in the game to bad weather.

But former England batsman Broad won’t be called on to make such a decision until the fifth day as the match could be over before then in any event.

This fixture, worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up, represents the culmination of a two-year programme of series to crown a champion team in men’s Test cricket, with India and New Zealand topping the qualifying table.

The rain delay on Friday left fans frustrated, with many even seeing the funny side of it and sharing their thoughts on social media.

Here are some reactions:

The world map that ICC refers to, before selecting a venue for an important event pic.twitter.com/2JIoIxWSPe — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 18, 2021

Rain to start in Southampton means coffee and a chat watching the covers to start the day. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/dLhbAd5C4l — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 18, 2021

Based on the points earned in the league phase, India should be declared the raining champions, and that's it. #WTCFinal2021 — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 18, 2021

To all those in India googling about weather, it's still windy and pouring in here.

Rain Gods are not in mood to miss the first day!#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/1c3befwAPT — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 18, 2021

Looks like the #WTCFinal could be a washout. A key big match in England in June is like gambling In Vegas: rainclouds replace the dice. Can’t we have a roof next time like Wimbledon? Maybe get a Reliance to get this organised for all big games! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 18, 2021

Both teams should be made to play Takeshi's Castle in the meanwhile. — Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread (@basedIITian) June 18, 2021

The ICC should've known the English condition and after what happened in the first stage of 2019 World Cup, there wasn't any necessity to go with England again for WTC final. It just irritates everyone when you wait for months and then rain spoils the event. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2021

If met forecast suggests appalling weather in Southampton over the next few days, should the ICC defer the WTC by some days? India v England series doesn’t start till Aug 4, NZ have immediate intnl commitments either. Radical and a logistical nightmare but will ensure a final — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 18, 2021

Rain on the finals of the World Test Championship seems entirely in keeping with the order of things. — Sidin (@sidin) June 18, 2021

Need some help there? I could really do with a bit of a warm-up to get rid of all the rust before I return to action. It's been so long, I'm not even sure if I still work... #veryrustyroof https://t.co/SHu612yE4N — Wimbledon Roof (@WimbledonRoof) June 18, 2021

How to make cricket waterproof? Discuss.

1. Plastic bat and ball.

2. Pitch made from sponge.

3. Play only in Narendra Modi stadium - Dry State.

4. ???#WTCFinal2021 — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 18, 2021

