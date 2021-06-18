Rain delayed the scheduled start of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at Southampton on Friday, with no play before lunch on the opening day.
The toss should have taken place at 10:00 am local time, with the match getting underway 30 minutes later, but heavy overnight and early morning rain meant the pitch and square at the Hampshire Bowl remained fully covered as groundstaff began the lengthy process of clearing surface water off the outfield.
While a standard Test lasts a maximum of five days, this fixture can be extended into a sixth day should match referee Chris Broad decide that it is the only way to make-up time lost in the game to bad weather.
But former England batsman Broad won’t be called on to make such a decision until the fifth day as the match could be over before then in any event.
This fixture, worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up, represents the culmination of a two-year programme of series to crown a champion team in men’s Test cricket, with India and New Zealand topping the qualifying table.
The rain delay on Friday left fans frustrated, with many even seeing the funny side of it and sharing their thoughts on social media.
