England vs India, one-off Test, day four live updates: Can Mithali Raj and Co save the match?
It’s the final day of action at the one-off Test between India and England in Bristol.
England: 396/9 declared
India first innings: 231 all out
Day 3 stumps: India 83/1 in the 2nd innings (24.3 overs)
Live updates
India second innings – 109/2, Sharma 26, Raut 8
Katherine Brunt, after the excellent catch to dismiss Shafali, comes into the attack as England look to mount the pressure with tight lines and close-in fielders. A very crucial period for both teams. India will not forget what happened in the first innings when two wickets fells.
A maiden over for Eccleston follows.
India second innings – 107/2, Sharma 26, Raut 6
Huge appeal from Ecclestone against Raut and England review, but it’s missing stumps and she survives. The spinner is bowling a line that is asking a lot of questions of the Indian batters.
India second innings – 101/2, Sharma 25, Raut 1
Punam Raut is the new bat in and she now the big task of not only rebuilding, but also ensuring that one wicket doesn’t trigger the infamous Indian collapse.
India second innings – 99/2, Shafali Verma is OUT on 63 off 83
SIX! That’s how Shafali Verma begins the next Sophie Ecclestone over. She smacks it down the ground and her way power just takes it all the way through.
But it is the spinner who has the last laugh as she gets big wicket of the opener on the final ball of the over. Verma gets a gift of a full toss but doesn’t get the bat right and it drops towards long-on. Super catch from Brunt who runs in and dives full-length, after apparently misjudging the trajectory, to take what is arguably the most important wicket of this match.
India second innings – 93/1, Verma 57, Sharma 24
Verma living a bit dangerously early on as she tries tot cut at an Ecclestone delivery but it falls safe.
A shout from Shrubsole in the next over, but Sharma wraps it up with a neat drive.
India second innings – 86/1, Verma 56, Sharma 19
Sophie Ecclestone bowls the first full over of the day and Verma plays it out with composure with just two leg byes.
Anya Shrubsole comes in from the other end and the two batters gets a single each. Settling in.
Here we go!
108 overs left in this Test, India trail by 82 runs after England enforced follow on and we have Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma on crease, Kate Cross with the ball.
Day 1: England in control, India fought back late
Day 2: India in control, England fought back late
Day 3: Shafali Verma shines after follow on a rain-hit day
What does the fourth and final day have in store for us in this Test?
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth and final day of the one-off Test between England and India in Bristol.
It was not a washout in Bristol yesterday as it was in Southampton, we witnessed more entertaining cricket from both sides on day two. But not even 50 overs were possible in total. England would still fancy their chances to force a result though, so a good final day is on the cards. A total of 108 overs are supposed to be bowled and India will start off with a deficit of 82 runs to avoid an innings defeat.
