Virat Kohl added another milestone to his glittering career as he went past Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain who has led the Indian cricket team in most Test matches in history.

Kohli will captain India for the 61st time in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand edging ahead of Dhoni who had led India on 60 occasions in the longest format of the game.

Kohli also has the highest win% among all leading Indian Test skippers making him India’s most successful Test captain ever.

The Delhi cricketer though can rubberstamp his greatness if he can lead India to victory in the inaugural World Test Championship. It would be another feather in the cap for Kohli who masterminded the team’s first-ever series win in Test cricket on Australian soil.

Here is a look at the top five captains who have led India in most number of Test matches.