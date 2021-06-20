Wales can secure a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 when they face Italy in Rome, after Germany breathed life into their campaign with a stunning 4-2 win over holders Portugal on Saturday in Munich.

Saturday also saw world champions France held by Hungary in Budapest, while Spain played out a second draw in as many games, this time against Poland.

Now it is on to the final round of group games and Wales – semi-finalists at Euro 2016 – stand on the brink of a return to the knockout phase.

However, they must face an Italy side who are at home in Rome and have made arguably the biggest impression of any team so far at the tournament.

Coming into the last day in Group A, Italy are already through with six points with Wales on four. Switzerland have one point before their game in Baku against Turkey, who have lost both outings so far.

Wales therefore need just a point to go through to a last-16 tie in Amsterdam, although a win at the Stadio Olimpico would see them leapfrog Italy into first place.

If they lose, the Swiss could yet finish above them by beating Turkey.

“We don’t want to limp across the line. We want to qualify in style and get where we deserve,” Wales coach Robert Page said.

Roberto Mancini’s Italy have won both matches so far by a 3-0 margin and are unbeaten in 29 games.

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti is set to return for the Azzurri after a knee injury with Mancini expected to make changes to his team.

“We would have done it anyway if it was a decisive game because it’s the third game in ten days, playing at 6pm in 32 degrees Celsius, we need fresh players,” Mancini said.

Meanwhile Switzerland need three points against Turkey by the Caspian Sea to have a chance of claiming a place in the next round.

“The game has a great importance. It’s a knock-out game basically,” coach Vladimir Petkovic said.

Turkey ‘need a miracle’ against Switzerland

Turkey coach Senol Gunes said on Saturday his side will need a “miracle” to reach the Euro 2020 last 16 ahead of their final group game against Switzerland.

Turkey sit bottom of Group A, without a point or a goal after defeats by Italy in Rome and Wales in Baku.

They face Switzerland on Sunday in the Azeri capital knowing they need to win to keep their slim chances of booking a place in the knockout stage alive.

“We are in a situation where we need a miracle to happen,” Gunes said. “It will be very sad to go home from this tournament without any success. After the first game against Italy it felt like it was the end of the world.”

Centre-back Caglar Soyuncu said the most disappointing aspect of the opening losses, a second straight European Championship where Turkey have started with two defeats, was the defence.

“I’m sorry for the result. We want to close the chapter with three points,” he said. “We are all sad, tomorrow is a completely new game. We are really sad to have conceded five goals in two games.”

Gunes took over in March 2019 and oversaw victories over World Cup holders France and Euro 2016 quarter-finalists Iceland during the qualifying campaign, losing just once.

The 69-year-old said he is likely to make alterations to his starting line-up from Wednesday’s loss to Wales in Azerbaijan.

Left-back Umut Meras will miss the match with Switzerland and could be replaced by Sassuolo’s Mert Muldur.

The likes of AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu and Fenerbahce’s Ozan Tufan could lose their spots in the team.

“There can be changes. We are below our standard. We still have expectations,” he said. “Umut is not playing tomorrow. We might have a change in midfield.”