Update: Play on Day 3 to start at 11 AM local (3.30 PM IST).

Day 1

On a tough day for batting, India’s batsmen did indeed put their best foot forward, writes Ashish Magotra.

The right approach: On a cold and gloomy day, India’s batsmen inspired confidence

