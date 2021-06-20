ICC World Test Championship final day three: Live score, updates, stats, commentary from Southampton
Follow live coverage of day three of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and England in Southampton.
Day 2 – The right approach: On a cold and gloomy day, India’s batsmen inspired confidence
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the WTC Final here.
Live updates
Update: Play on Day 3 to start at 11 AM local (3.30 PM IST).
Day 1
On a tough day for batting, India’s batsmen did indeed put their best foot forward, writes Ashish Magotra.
The right approach: On a cold and gloomy day, India’s batsmen inspired confidence
Hello and welcome to live coverage of day three of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and England in Southampton.