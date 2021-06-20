ICC WTC final day three live: NZ strike early to send back Virat Kohli
Follow live coverage of day three of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and England in Southampton.
Day 2 – The right approach: On a cold and gloomy day, India’s batsmen inspired confidence
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the WTC Final here.
Live updates
Ind 149/4 after 70 overs
Jamieson with another maiden over. He has given little away. Off the last ball of the over, NZ decided to review an LBW decision against Pant. Jamieson hit Pant on the pads but the impact was umpire’s call. Close call.
Ind 149/4 after 69 overs
NZ’s coach wanted more from his bowlers and he is getting it this morning. Boult is switched on – inswing, outswing, ball going on with the natural angle, the short ball. It is a wonderful mix.
Rishabh Pant in the middle and that generally means we are in for an exciting period of play.
Ind 149/4 after 67.4 overs
WICKET! So far in the innings, only six balls bowled by Jamieson would have gone on to hit the stumps and the Indian batsmen had been leaving him on length. But this time, the tall seamer pitched it up, for only the seventh time, in the match and struck gold. Kohli (44) was trapped LBW and the review didn’t help. Red all the way.
Ind 149/3 after 67 overs
Steady over by Boult, got one to go past Rahane’s outside edge but that is expected in these conditions.
Ind 147/3 after 66 overs
Jamieson from the other end. He was NZ’s best bowler on Day 2 and he has an important role to play today as well.
Ind 146/3 after 65 overs
Boult had two balls left in the over and Kohli dealt with them comfortably. Big first hour coming up for both teams.
The players are out in the middle for the start of Day 3. Here we go. NZ will want early wickets. India will want to build on their partnerships and get closer to 300 if possible. It is pretty dark and light might come into play at some point. The conditions are once again superb for bowling.
Update: Play on Day 3 to start at 11 AM local (3.30 PM IST).
Session 1 - 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Session 2 - 6:10 pm - 8:25 pm
Session 3 - 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Day 1
On a tough day for batting, India’s batsmen did indeed put their best foot forward, writes Ashish Magotra.
The right approach: On a cold and gloomy day, India’s batsmen inspired confidence
Hello and welcome to live coverage of day three of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and England in Southampton.