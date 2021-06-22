India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams will be captained by Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal respectively at next month’s Tokyo Olympics, Hockey India confirmed.

Deep Grace Ekka and Savita as two vice-captains of the national women’s hockey team while defenders Birendra Lakra and Harmanpreet Singh will be the two deputies of the men’s team.

India had last week announced a 16-member teams for the Tokyo Games but refrained from naming the captain.

“It is a huge honour to lead the Indian team at the Olympic Games. In these past years my role as a captain was made easy with teammates who have shared the responsibilities as senior players,” Rani said in a statement issued by Hockey India.

Under Rani’s captaincy, the Indian team has achieved significant results over the last few years, including winning the Asia Cup in 2017, a silver medal at the Asian Games in 2018, silver at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy as well as winning the FIH Series Final in 2019.

India also reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIH Women’s World Cup in London for the first time under Rani’s leadership.

“...I am humbled to have this opportunity of representing India at the Olympics for the third time, this time as team captain. It is a very proud moment for me to be given this charge,” Manpreet said in a statement issued by Hockey India.

“Over these past few years, we have developed a strong leadership group and have successfully overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic to not drop our form and keep our minds and fitness focused towards doing well at the Olympics.”

Under the mid-fielder’s captaincy, the Indian team has achieved important milestones, including winning the Asia Cup in 2017, claiming the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018 as well as winning the FIH Series Final in 2019 over the past four years.

India also reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar and performed exceedingly well in the FIH Hockey Pro League under Manpreet before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the schedule.

Birendra is a veteran defender who was also part of the London Olympic Games but missed out of Rio Games owing to a major knee surgery in 2016. But since his return to the squad, Birendra has only grown in his performance and has been resolute in his role in the team.

Harmanpreet too has grown in his role as a dragflicker and defender since his Senior India debut in 2015. In the absence of skipper Manpreet in 2019, Harmanpreet led the Indian team to a win at the FIH Olympic Test event in Tokyo.

This will be Manpreet’s third Olympic Games and under his leadership, the team has also improved its world ranking to the No 4 spot right now.

Men’s chief coach Graham Reid said, “All three players have been an integral part of the team’s leadership over these past couple of years and have shown a lot of maturity in guiding the youngsters during these challenging times.

“Naming two vice captains we believe will also strengthen our leadership in what is going to be a demanding tournament. We are confident that together they will guide the team to success,” he added.

Women’s chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “All these three players have been part of the leadership group for a long time and have proven their abilities with this added responsibility and have guided many youngsters in the core group.”

Justifying the logic behind having two vice-captains, the Spaniard said, “Having two vice-captains will also strengthen the core leadership group for the future. Their experience and role will be of importance as we aim to achieve good results in Tokyo.”