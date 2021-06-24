Cristiano Ronaldo added another feather to his cap as he equalled Iran striker Ali Daei’s all-time men’s football record of most international goals scored.
The Portuguese striker struck his 109th in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 game against France, keeping the defending champions alive in the competition.
The 36-year-old Ronaldo, the leading scorer in European Championship history, converted his second penalty of the game in Budapest to match the record in his 178th international appearance.
Ronaldo is the first player to appear at five editions of the men’s tournament and has scored five times in three Group F games. The Juventus striker has now scored 14 European Championship goals, five more than French great Michel Platini, who netted nine times when he led France to glory in 1984.
Canada’s Christine Sinclair has 186 goals, which is the all-time international record for most goals scored.
Here’s a look at some of the big numbers from Ronaldo’s record-equalling feat:
Most international goals in men's football
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Int'l goals
|Caps
|Goals per match
|1
|Ali Daei
|Iran
|109
|149
|0.73
|2
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|109
|178
|0.61
|3
|Mokhtar Dahari
|Malaysia
|89
|142
|0.62
|4
|Ferenc Puskás
|Hungary
|84
|85
|0.99
|5
|Godfrey Chitalu
|Zambia
|79
|111
|0.71
|6
|Hussein Saeed
|Iraq
|78
|137
|0.57
|7
|Pelé
|Brazil
|77
|92
|0.84
|8
|Ali Mabkhout
|United Arab Emirates
|76
|92
|0.83
|9
|Kunishige Kamamoto
|Japan
|75
|76
|0.99
|9
|Bashar Abdullah
|Kuwait
|75
|134
|0.56
|11
|Sunil Chhetri
|India
|74
|118
|0.63
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.