Sajan Prakash on Saturday became the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic qualification time, clocking 1:56:38 seconds in the men’s 200m butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy.

The 27-year-old, who represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics, made the Tokyo Games ‘A’ standard, set at 1:56.48 seconds, by 0.1 seconds.

Historic moment in Indian Swimming !!! Sajan Prakash breaks the glass ceiling clocks 1:56.38 an Olympic qualification time. CONGRATULATIONS pic.twitter.com/WIEnvdlfbK — @swimmingfederationofindia (@swimmingfedera1) June 26, 2021

The Kerala swimmer has been continuously improving his performance in the 200m butterfly event.

Last week, in the Belgrade Trophy swimming competition he had clocked 1:56.96 seconds to miss the elusive ‘A’ qualification mark.

Sajan is one of the leading Indian swimmers and was the first Indian swimmer to reach the final in Asian Games after 32 years when he achieved the feat in 22018 in Jakarta. He also won a silver medal in 100m butterfly at the 2018 Asian Indoor Games.

In Rio, he was the only Indian male swimmer to participate.

(With PTI inputs)