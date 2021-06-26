One of India’s brightest medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra took further steps towards hitting his full stride at the Tokyo Olympics by winning a bronze medal at the Kuortane Games in Finland with a throw of 86.79m.

Chopra who had registered a best of 80.96m at the Karlstad Grand Prix in Sweden on Tuesday, started by throwing 83.21 in Finland before unleashing his best attempt of 86.79m.

The Indian fouled in the next four attempts, but his second effort was enough to win the bronze medal.

Neeraj Chopra’s personal best effort came in the 2018 Asian games when he threw 88.07m to break his own previous national record.

Germany’s Johannes Vetter claimed gold in the event with a best throw of 93.59m. The world champion’s effort dipped since his last appearance which came at the European Athletics Team Championships Super League in Silesia.

Vetter too found his best throw in the second attempt after which he passed his third and fouled in the final two.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott won silver with a throw of 89.12m.