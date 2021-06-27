England vs India, first ODI live: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana fall after hosts opt to bowl first
Live coverage of the first One-Day International between India and England in Bristol.
Live updates
After 15 overs, India are 45/2: Time for a drinks break. Sciver tests Mithali with a couple of bouncers. The English seamers have actually used the short ball really well today. The Indian captain didn’t look comfortable.
(Scores have been corrected in the previous updates)
After 13 overs, India are 42/2: Oh, terrific shots by Punam Raut1 That should help her get going. Sciver goes full but her line is a bit too wide and the swing not threatening. Two elegant cover drives for four.
After 12 overs, India are 33/2: Sciver and Shrubsole keep things tight post powerplay 1 with two three-run overs. India really need to look at upping the ante, at least through strike rotation.
India’s first powerplay of 10 overs (27/2)
First 28 balls: 23 runs
Next 32 balls: 4 runs, 2 wickets
Over 9.4: WICKET! Smriti Mandhana did not quite look set in the middle and she is bowled by Anya Shrubsole. It was a bit too full to play the cut shot, Mandhana’s feet were stuck on the crease too and the hands couldn’t save her. The stumps are rattled. India struggling in Bristol. 27/2.
After 9 overs, India are 27/1: GOOD REVIEW: Raut is given out LBW but she reviews immediately. It looked the in-dipper did too much at first look and the tracker confirms that. Raut survives, but she is struggling on 1 off 19 balls.
After 8 overs, India are 25/1: Punam Raut is a well established slow-starter and she is having a bit of a struggle at the moment in the middle. Batting on 1 off 16 balls. Got rapped on the pads a couple of times and then the ones she did manage to hit, found the fielders.
Another milestone for Shafali today:
The Shafali Verma vs Katherine Brunt mini-battle has carried over from the Test to the ODIs as well. Brunt gets one back today after two boundaries in an over. Sets it up nicely for the matches to come.
After 4.5 overs, India are 23/1: WICKET! Brunt gets Shafali! She hit back-to-back fours earlier in the over. The first one was a mid-timed cross-batted slog which landed safely and ran away, the next one was push past backward point. But Brunt has the last laugh as Shafali mistimes the pull to get caught by Shrubsole at mid-on.
After 4 overs, India are 15/0: Cracking shot from Mandhana! England have packed the off-side ring for her, unsurprisingly, but the left-hander managed to find the gap with a strong square-cut. Five runs from that Shrubsole over.
After 3 overs, India are 10/0: Another good over from Brunt. Tested Shafali with a bouncer but the 17-year-old managed to get it away for single despite getting into an awkward position. Two runs from that over.
After 2 overs, India are 8/0: All class from Shafali! Shrubsole got it to swing in sharply but the right-hander maintained her balance and timed it beautifully to pick a four through mid-wicket. Five runs from that over.
After 1 over, India are 3/0: Mandhana gets off the mark with a punch past extra cover off the fourth ball. Shafali then gets her first run in ODI cricket with a flick past mid-wicket. Steady start by the experienced Brunt. The right-arm pacer gets good shape into the left-hander and keeps things tight in the first over.
3.30 pm: Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are at the crease for India. Katherine Brunt has the new ball in hand for England. The conditions are quite windy and overcast in Bristol. Here we go!
Playing XIs
England: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht.
3.03 pm: England have won the toss and will bowl first! Sophia Dunkley is set to make her debut for the hosts.
