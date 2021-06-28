Rahi Sarnobat won the first gold medal for India at the ongoing International Shooting Sport World Cup at Osijek, sweeping aside the field in women’s 25m sports pistol on Monday.

The Indian topped the podium with a total of 39 points, while the silver medallist Mathilde Lamolle of France had 31 points – a vast difference. Russia’s Vitalina Batsarashkina won bronze with 28 points.

Manu Bhaker, the other Indian in the final, was second to be eliminated finishing in seventh position.

Earlier in qualification, Sarnobat had finished second while Bhaker was third after the precision and rapid rounds.

The shooting World Cup in Croatia, the last before the Tokyo Olympics, has seen a largely average performance from the Indian contingent who are currently training in the country. India has won four medals so far with only Saurabh Chaudhary winning an individual medal, a bronze in men’s 10m air pistol.