Kylian Mbappe missed the crucial penalty on Monday as world champions France were sent packing from Euro 2020 in a shoot-out against Switzerland, who go through to a quarter-final tie against Spain after an unforgettable day of drama which featured a total of 14 goals in two games.

Switzerland had never won a knockout tie at the European Championship and had never won a shoot-out, but they triumphed 5-4 on penalties against the World Cup holders after a remarkable 3-3 draw in Bucharest.

“It is painful,” said France captain Hugo Lloris. “We are the world champions, so to go out in the last 16 is not a good result.”

Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of Euro 2020 here

France, who came into the tournament as favourites to add the continental crown to the World Cup they won in Russia three years ago, had earlier come from 1-0 down to lead 3-1 and looked to be cruising through with Paul Pogba in fine form, only to concede two late goals.

The game in the Romanian capital followed a 5-3 extra-time win for Spain over Croatia in Copenhagen, and the 2008 and 2012 European champions will face the Swiss in the last eight in Saint Petersburg on Friday.

Somehow the drama in Bucharest topped that in Copenhagen earlier, when Alvaro Morata netted an all-important goal as Spain prevailed in extra time against the 2018 World Cup runners-up, but only after they also let slip a 3-1 lead.

Luka Modric’s Croatia came back to force the extra half-hour but that was when Morata controlled a cross and volleyed home in the 100th minute. Mikel Oyarzabal then secured Spain’s victory in what was the highest-scoring game at a European Championship since the opening match of the very first tournament in 1960, when Yugoslavia defeated hosts France 5-4.

Here are reactions to the epic day of football at Euro 2020:

Keep your head up, Kylian! Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey, @KMbappe. — Pelé (@Pele) June 28, 2021

Wow — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 28, 2021

What a day of football. I’m going to have to revise my predictions now that France are out🙈 You guessed it ……. It’s coming home😂😂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) June 28, 2021

It's official (in my world)



The best summer tournament I remember #EURO2020🏆



🤗⚽👑 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) June 28, 2021

Both Spain and France reached exactly a 99.2% win probability when up by 2 goals, according to ESPN's win probability model.



That means that the likelihood of what has transpired today (both teams not winning in 90 minutes) was .0064%. pic.twitter.com/Ui8DFS7hxj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 28, 2021

Switzerland have reached the quarter-final of a major tournament for the first time in 67 years.#FRASUI #SUI #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/YvNthbX7bf — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) June 28, 2021

😥👉😆



𝗔𝗟𝗟 the emotions in just 1 minute! #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/UYDYDUyi5l — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 28, 2021

What a game. What a tournament. What a day. What a Sommer. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 28, 2021

Granit Xhaka’s reaction to Switzerland beating France on penalties to advance to the #EURO2020 quarter-finals tonight. 😂😂 #afc pic.twitter.com/uF8axb91IL — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 28, 2021

🎇 - Days with most EURO goals



23 June 2021 - 18 goals (4 matches)

21 June 2000 - 14 goals (4 matches)

28 June 2021 - 14 goals (2 matches) #EURO2020 — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 28, 2021

but what a day of #EURO2020



Football is one hell of a drug 👏 — Eefje Depoortere (@sjokz) June 28, 2021

▶️ Two games

⌛️ One injury-time goal

⏳ One last-minute goal

⏱ Two extra-times

🥅 One penalty shoot-out

🔥 14 goals in total



Football was the winner today 🥵#EURO2020 #CRO #ESP #FRA #SUI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 28, 2021

ALL OVER FOR FRANCE. Switzerland are through after an amazing match of football! #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/7AqSAx4TY4 — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) June 28, 2021

2010 - France have failed to reach the quarter-final stage of a major tournament (Euros/World Cup) for the first time since the 2010 World Cup. Shocked. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/F8ftmGqMTa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2021

June 28th, 2021



Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/KjSavCVGcK — Goal (@goal) June 28, 2021

- 4 hours of football + penalty shootout.

- 14 goals (2 in extra time)

- Switzerland coming from 1-3 down to knock out France the world champions.

- Croatia scoring 2 in the last 7 mins to force extra-time against Spain.



June 28th, 2021, you will be well remembered. #Euro2020 — Rayane Moussallem (@RioMoussallem) June 28, 2021

67 – For the first time in 67 years (World Cup 1954), Switzerland have reached the quarter final of a major tournament. Upset. #FRASUI #SUI #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/B2ShFxmkwZ — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 28, 2021

It’ll be 🇨🇭 Switzerland v Spain 🇪🇸 in the #EURO2020 quarter-finals!



We’ve seen that match-up just a few times over the years…🤪@rogerfederer @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/2uPCFYw5yK — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 28, 2021

🇪🇸 Spain = quarter-finalists! 👏



⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ First team in EURO history to score 5 goals in consecutive games!



ℹ️ Second-highest scoring EURO game ever#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/RwdXnQj0vL — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 28, 2021

Inputs from AFP