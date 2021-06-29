The International Cricket Council on Tuesday confirmed the UAE and Oman as the venue for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in India as the four venues of the tournament were announced.

The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, from 17 October to 14 November 2021.

“Our priority is to deliver the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window. Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment,” Acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said.

UAE is also set to host the remainder of Indian Premier League season in September ahead of the World Cup.

“We would have been happier hosting it in India but considering the uncertainty due to the Covid 19 situation and the importance of a world championship, the BCCI will now continue to host this tournament in UAE and Oman. The BCCI is looking forward to creating a spectacle,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

After the disappointment of missing out on the World Test Championship title, Virat Kohli’s India will be keen to end their wait for a major ICC title and add a second T20 World Cup to India’s tally.