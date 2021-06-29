Ashleigh Barty’s bid to win Wimbledon, half a century after fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her first singles title, got off to a winning start while Venus Williams marked her record 90th Grand Slam appearance with a three-set victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania on Tuesday.

Top seed Barty scored a 6-1, 6-7 (1/7), 6-1 victory over Carla Suarez Navarro, showing little sign of the hip injury that forced her to retire from the French Open

The 25-year-old has never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but two breaks of serve in the first set and then one at 4-4 in the second seemed to have set her up with a routine victory. However, with errors creeping into Barty’s game Spaniard Suarez Navarro broke back and the set went into a tie-break.

Suarez Navarro – who has only returned to play in recent months after battling cancer – dominated it and held five set points taking it with the first one 7-6 (7/1). Barty, though, pulled herself together and played more like the world number one she is in the deciding set.

The 41-year-old Venus Williams, who is a five-time champion at the All England Club, triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

The American first played Wimbledon in 1997 and is making her 23rd appearance at the tournament.

Now ranked at 111 in the world, she fired 10 aces and 33 winners to defeat her 160th-ranked opponent.

Up next is Tunisian 21st seed Ons Jabeur who eased past Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-2, 6-1.

Results

First round

Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Carla Suárez Navarro (ESP) 6-1, 6-7 (1/7), 6-1

Venus Williams (USA) bt Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) bt Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6-4, 6-2

Madison Brengle (USA) bt Christina McHale (USA) 3-6, 7-5, 10-8

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8) bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 7-5, 6-4

Tereza Martincova (CZE) bt Alison Riske (USA x28) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

Lin Zhu (CHN) bt Mona Barthel (GER) 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 6-3

Vera Zvonareva (RUS) bt Marie Bouzková (CZE) 7-5, 6-4

Elise Mertens (BEL x13) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-1, 6-3

Nadia Podoroska (ARG) bt Ann Li (USA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/1)

Claire Liu (USA) bt Misaki Doi (JPN) 2-6, 6-3, 9-7

Shelby Rogers (USA) bt Samantha Stosur (AUS) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3

Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-1, 6-4

Ons Jabeur (TUN x21) bt Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 6-2, 6-1

Maria Sakkari (GRE x15) bt Arantxa Rus (NED) 6-1, 6-1

With AFP Inputs