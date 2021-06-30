Wimbledon 2021 Watch: ‘My English isn’t good enough’ – Federer’s cheeky interview after Wimbledon first round win Federer survived a huge scare on Tuesday when French opponent Adrian Mannarino was forced to retire injured at the start of the fifth set in the first round. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Roger Federer speaks after Wimbledon first-round win | Wimbledon / Screengrab It's almost as if Roger Federer has a British sense of humour! 😁📽️ #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/wILm6SEfs1— The Field (@thefield_in) June 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Roger Federer Tennis Wimbledon Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments