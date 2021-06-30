Five-time champion Novak Djokovic renews his long-standing Wimbledon rivalry with Kevin Anderson on Wednesday as serious questions are asked over the quality of the fabled Centre Court where Serena Williams suffered her tournament-ending injury.

World No 1 Djokovic, looking to move alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as a 20-time Grand Slam winner, has a 9-2 record over the big South African.

That includes three wins at Wimbledon in 2011, 2015 and in the 2018 final.

Anderson was beaten in straight sets in that championship match three years ago, exhausted by back-to-back five-setters in the last-eight and semi-finals.

He defeated Federer 13-11 in the final set of their quarter-final clash and then John Isner 26-24 in the fifth set in the semi-final.

Since that time, Anderson, now ranked 102 in the world, has undergone two surgeries on his right knee in 2019 and 2020.

“I never really thought of quitting,” said 35-year-old Anderson.

Djokovic opens play on Centre Court, a day after seven-time champion Serena Williams retired with an ankle injury midway through the first set of her opener against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Djokovic had also struggled to keep his feet on Centre Court on Monday when he faced Jack Draper in his first round tie.

Britain’s Andy Murray won his first singles match at the tournament in four years when he saw off 24th seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili two days ago.

The two-time champion and former world number one, now down at 118 in the rankings, tackles qualifier Oscar Otte of Germany for a last-32 place.

Murray, 34, has overcome a career-threatening hip injury to still be playing at the highest level.

Both Djokovic and Murray would have been buoyed by seeing world No 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas removed from their half of the draw in the first round.

In the women’s tournament, Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka, yet to make the last-eight of a Slam, faces British wild card Katie Boulter, the world 219.

Sabalenka won their only previous meeting at the Australian Open in 2019.

With rain having disrupted the opening two days of the championship, there are still 49 first round ties to complete.

Two singles matches which should have been completed on Monday will now go into a third day.

In an attempt to return to schedule, first and second round men’s doubles matches will be best of three sets rather than five, said organisers.

In all, 80 singles matches are on the schedule for Wednesday.

They will include 41-year-old Venus Williams, a five-time champion who made her tournament debut in 1997, taking on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

Frances Tiafoe, who knocked out Tsitsipas, plays Vasek Pospisil of Canada.

Seventh seeded Matteo Berrettini, the Queen’s Club champion, aims to complete his first round match against Guido Pella of Argentina.

Nick Kyrgios was level 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 3-3 with Ugo Humbert of France when their match was suspended Tuesday due to the local 11pm neighbourhood curfew.

Here’s the order of play for day three at Wimbledon 2021 (all timings mentioned are local London times):

CENTRE COURT (1.30PM)

Novak Djokovic v Kevin Anderson

Katie Boulter v Aryna Sabalenka

Oscar Otte v Andy Murray

COURT 1 - (1.00PM)

Elina Svitolina v Alison van Uytvanck

Daniel Evans v Dusan Lajovic

Ons Jabeur v Venus Williams

COURT 2 - (11.00AM)

Alize Cornet v Bianca Andreescu

COURT 3 - (11.00AM)

Fernando Verdasco v Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)

Felix Auger Aliassime v Thiago Monteiro

COURT 4 - (11.00AM)

Yasutaka Uchiyama v Carlos Alcaraz

Leylah Fernandez v Jelena Ostapenko

COURT 5 - (11.00AM)

Steve Johnson v Dennis Novak

Greet Minnen v Ajla Tomljanovic

COURT 6 - (11.00AM)

Sara Sorribes Tormo v Ana Konjuh

Lorenzo Sonego v Pedro Sousa

COURT 7 - (11.00AM)

Emil Ruusuvuori v Marcos Giron

Katerina Siniakova v Yafan Wang

COURT 8 - (11.00AM)

Anastasija Sevastova v Zarina Diyas

Mikhail Kukushkin v Alexander Bublik

Ellen Perez v Clara Burel

COURT 9 - (11.00AM)

Marco Trungelliti v Benjamin Bonzi

Olga Govortsova v Coco Vandeweghe

James Duckworth v Radu Albot

COURT 11 - (11.00AM)

Taylor Fritz v Brandon Nakashima

Daria Kasatkina v Patricia Maria Tig

COURT 12 - (11.00AM)

Victoria Azarenka v Kateryna Kozlova

Belinda Bencic v Kaja Juvan

Daniel Galan v Federico Coria

COURT 16 - (11.00AM)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Mikael Ymer

Sorana Cirstea v Samantha Murray

Emma Raducanu v Vitalia Diatchenko

COURT 18 - (11.00AM)

Sam Querrey v Pablo Carreno Busta

(With inputs from AFP)