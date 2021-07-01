Andy Murray, having barely played all year, has now come through a four-setter and a five-setter at the Centre Court of Wimbledon to progress to the third round. And fittingly, he did it with a fantastic signature lob as he battled back from a two sets to one deficit to defeat German qualifier Oscar Otte on Wednesday.
Former number one Murray triumphed 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 over the 151st-ranked Otte under the roof of Centre Court.
The British star, playing in the singles event for the first time since 2017 and ranked a lowly 118 after a battle against hip and groin injuries, avoided what would have been his earliest exit from the tournament.
“What an atmosphere to play in at the end,” said 34-year-old Murray.
“I needed everyone’s help tonight. I did a great job, played some top shots at the end but it was a tough match.”
He will face Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov for a place in the last 16.
“I’m obviously tired. I fell over a couple of times, the court is pretty slick,” added Murray after almost four hours on court.
“Considering everything, I feel alright. The hip’s still good. It’s a rest day tomorrow and hopefully I can come out and perform well.”
