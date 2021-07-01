Andy Murray, having barely played all year, has now come through a four-setter and a five-setter at the Centre Court of Wimbledon to progress to the third round. And fittingly, he did it with a fantastic signature lob as he battled back from a two sets to one deficit to defeat German qualifier Oscar Otte on Wednesday.

Former number one Murray triumphed 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 over the 151st-ranked Otte under the roof of Centre Court.

The British star, playing in the singles event for the first time since 2017 and ranked a lowly 118 after a battle against hip and groin injuries, avoided what would have been his earliest exit from the tournament.

“What an atmosphere to play in at the end,” said 34-year-old Murray.

“I needed everyone’s help tonight. I did a great job, played some top shots at the end but it was a tough match.”

He will face Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov for a place in the last 16.

“I’m obviously tired. I fell over a couple of times, the court is pretty slick,” added Murray after almost four hours on court.

“Considering everything, I feel alright. The hip’s still good. It’s a rest day tomorrow and hopefully I can come out and perform well.”

Here are the reactions to Murray’s win:

It never gets old, does it?



Centre Court rides the @andy_murray rollercoaster once again 🎢#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mjkC92FT8F — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021

"He's done it again!"



A fantastic finish to a fantastic match and Centre Court stands up for Sir Andy Murray!



This is a #WimbledonThing alright.



Watch with 🔊



🎥 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/1WAcSFPLdc — The Field (@thefield_in) June 30, 2021

Andy Murray.

Under the Centre Court roof.

Winning a five-set battle.



A privilege to witness once again ☺️



Murray comes back to take down Otte 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 and reach the #Wimbledon third round pic.twitter.com/iiDHm8nWXR — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 30, 2021

[WC] @andy_murray rallies past [Q] Otte 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in 3h, 51m to advance to #Wimbledon 3R for the 13th consecutive time. #Murray broke 7 times and hit 55 winners.



Next: 1st meeting vs [10] @denis_shapo (W/O vs Andujar). — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 30, 2021

Andy Murray 🙌💪🏽 what a fighter .. @andy_murray tennis missed you 🔥 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 30, 2021

Absolutely superb victory for @andy_murray. What a player. What a warrior. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 30, 2021

For the love of the game. pic.twitter.com/dlJMQTvBCX — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 30, 2021

Sir Andrew Barron Murray! ❤️ A metal hip and one big freaking heart! What a fighting win in 5 sets! A trademark lob to win it! Love you, @andy_murray! #Wimbledon — PP (@PrashantSport) June 30, 2021

Andy Murray, you all.



The two times champ comes back to beat Oscar Otte 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in almost four hours and reach the 3rd round at #Wimbledon.



He never lost in the first two rounds here.



Shapovalov next. pic.twitter.com/ewZnVIgqW1 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 30, 2021

Both Kyrgios and Murray picking themselves up to win their respective Wimbledon matches after a fall, due to the godforsaken grass, is the life lesson I’ve learned from tennis today.



YES, ANDY MURRAY’S DONE IT! #Wimbledon2021 — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) June 30, 2021

Never ever question why players don't retire. pic.twitter.com/l4Co1QNTGJ — Nikhila (@kokudum) June 30, 2021

Love Andy Murray. What a legend. So pleased for him tonight. — Prof Alice Roberts💙 (@theAliceRoberts) June 30, 2021

Just two words, because I am lost for more to sum him up - Andy and Murray. @andy_murray — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) June 30, 2021

Wonderful stuff from @andy_murray at #Wimbledon



He ambles around like a wounded bear but never, ever gives up. Every win is a lesson in resilience.



Perfectly assisted by top-drawer commentary from @MrAndrewCotter pic.twitter.com/8RzUQlG7Vi — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 30, 2021

If that's the last one of those, if we never get another Murray coaster on Wimbledon Centre Court, if that was it.



I'll take it.



A very special moment.



I'll never forget it. — Chris P (@scoobstennis) June 30, 2021