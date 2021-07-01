Lionel Messi became a free agent as his Barcelona contract expired on June 30. After over 7000 days at the Catalan giants, Messi will not be employed by any club, on paper.
While Barcelona remain confident of handing Messi a new contract, the fact that Messi is no longer a Barcelona player, gave social media plenty of room to stretch their imagination.
There were many who were surprised by the delay by Barcelona in handing the Argentine an extension.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta had said a month back that negotiations with Lionel Messi “are going well”.
“I have always said that the Leo issue is not a money issue for his part,” Laporta had said.
“He is showing a lot of understanding, and it is not a question of money, he wants to continue with this process and wants to have a competitive team with which to win Champions League and league titles.”
The 34-year-old, currently in Brazil for Copa America, has been linked with moves to Paris St-Germain and Manchester City, as a possible reunion with former coach Pep Guardiola. The expectations are still that he will continue with the club, despite the saga of last summer.
Here are some of the best reactions to Messi turning free agent.
