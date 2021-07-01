Lionel Messi became a free agent as his Barcelona contract expired on June 30. After over 7000 days at the Catalan giants, Messi will not be employed by any club, on paper.

While Barcelona remain confident of handing Messi a new contract, the fact that Messi is no longer a Barcelona player, gave social media plenty of room to stretch their imagination.

There were many who were surprised by the delay by Barcelona in handing the Argentine an extension.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had said a month back that negotiations with Lionel Messi “are going well”.

“I have always said that the Leo issue is not a money issue for his part,” Laporta had said.

“He is showing a lot of understanding, and it is not a question of money, he wants to continue with this process and wants to have a competitive team with which to win Champions League and league titles.”

The 34-year-old, currently in Brazil for Copa America, has been linked with moves to Paris St-Germain and Manchester City, as a possible reunion with former coach Pep Guardiola. The expectations are still that he will continue with the club, despite the saga of last summer.

Here are some of the best reactions to Messi turning free agent.

Lionel Messi is now officially a free agent 👀 pic.twitter.com/wWW4c5JDHg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 1, 2021

🚨 Lionel Messi is a free agent!



His contract at Barcelona expired at the end of June, meaning he's now without a club. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 1, 2021

Lionel Messi is currently a free agent. His salary might be a tad costly, but he’s half decent and might be worth a punt. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 1, 2021

Free agent Lionel Messi has signed a 2 years contract with KFC. pic.twitter.com/JMAh3rq1y6 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 1, 2021

Lionel Messi’s phone after becoming a free agent today pic.twitter.com/CdznSz3z1y — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 1, 2021

This is how Spanish news station @elchiringuitotv covered Messi's contract expiring. Incredible television.pic.twitter.com/5wdALmo7SU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 1, 2021

Surely Villa go in for Messi?



He's a free agent now and heard rumours that he'd love to learn a thing or two from Grealish. pic.twitter.com/CCoSeiMLjl — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 1, 2021

Some good free agents for any club to pick up this summer. I particularly like the look of Daniel Sturridge, Wilfried Bony, Lionel Messi, Nabil Bentaleb and Medhi Benatia. — Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) July 1, 2021