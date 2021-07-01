After cruising into the third round of Wimbledon untroubled, world No 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic was in the mood for memes on social media sharing a photograph of him stretching his flexible his limbs.
The top seed likened himself to Spiderman in the superhero’s signature pose and asked people to make memes on it. And the internet didn’t disappoint, with several hilarious renditions of the Djokovic full-split on grass.
Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old star, had also posted a similar photo earlier saying she had made the ball despite the full split and joined in the fun.
His flexibility, along with that of Gauff, got the seal of approval from gymnastics legend Nadia Comaneci too.
Here’s a look at the best of the memes:
