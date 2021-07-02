Coming to the defence of Virat Kohli, ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said the skipper just expressed his suggestion that the World Test Championship final could be a best of three series rather than a one-off Test and did not demand a change of format.

India were handed an eight-wicket defeat in the WTC final by New Zealand in Southampton earlier this month.

After the loss, Kohli had said that the best Test team in the world could perhaps be decided by a best-of-three final and not a one-off game like it was in the inaugural edition, because it gives more chances for twists and turns that we usually associate with the longest format.

“I happened to hear people saying that Virat Kohli asked for three Tests to be played for the WTC final but it is ridiculous. After the match got over, (former England player and renowned cricket writer) Michael Atherton had asked what he could have done differently in the WTC.

“Virat replied in a particular context that if three matches are played, then adaptability and comeback for a team are possible. But he never demanded something,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel but added that he did not see what was said in the press conference.

The Indian players, who were part of the WTC squad, are currently on a three-week break before they reassemble in the UK on July 14 for the five Tests against England beginning in Nottingham from August 4.

Ashwin feels this break is very important for the players.

“We were in the bubble throughout. So, after a long time, we are able to get some fresh air and step out.”

Ashwin revealed that the Black Caps celebrated the WTC victory till midnight, and while he wished them well added that it was quite difficult to watch the celebrations. He also spoke about the disappointment for the Test specialists in the Indian side, who were hoping to mark this occasion with a famous win.

