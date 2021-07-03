The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule of the domestic cricket season for the 2021-’22 campaign on Saturday that is set to commence from September 21 with the Senior Women’s One Day League.
The board will conduct all its domestic tournaments across age-groups, as per the schedule announced.
The domestic season was largely disrupted last season with the entire Ranji trophy season being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the Ranji Trophy will be played across a three-month window from November 16, 2021 to February 19, 2022.
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the domestic T20 tournament will kickstart on October 20, 2021 with the final to be played on November 12, 2021.
A total of 2127 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s & women’s category.
Here’s the full domestic schedule for the men’s and women’s categories:
Men’s schedule
Men's domestic season schedule
|Category
|Tournament
|Start Date
|End Date
|No of matches
|Senior
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20)
|October 20, 2021
|November 12, 2021
|149
|Senior
|Ranji Trophy (Multi-day
|November 16, 2021
|February 19, 2021
|177
|Senior
|Vijay Hazare Trophy (One-Day)
|February 23, 2022
|March 26, 2022
|169
|Men's U-23
|CK Nayudu Trophy
|November 18, 2021
|February 12, 2022
|160
|Men's U-23
|Men's State A One-Day
|February 23, 2022
|March 26, 2022
|160
|Men's U-19
|Vinoo Mankad Trophy
|September 28, 2021
|October 29, 2021
|152
|Men's U-19
|Men's U-19 One-Day Challenger
|November 3, 2021
|November 9, 2021
|7
|Men's U-16
|Cooch Behar Trophy
|November 14, 2021
|February 7, 2022
|152
|Men's U-16
|Vijay Merchant Trophy
|October 1, 2021
|December 6, 2021
|102
Women’s schedule
Women's domestic season schedule
|Category
|Tournament
|Start Date
|End Date
|No of matches
|Senior
|Women's One-Day League
|September 21, 2021
|October 22, 2021
|160
|Senior
|Women's One-Day Challenmger Trophy
|October 27, 2021
|October 31, 2021
|4
|Senior
|Women's T20 League
|March 19, 2022
|April 11, 2022
|142
|Women's U-23
|Women's U-23 T20 League
|January 17, 2022
|February 7, 2022
|142
|Women's U-23
|Women's U-23 One-Day League
|February 11, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|160
|Women's U-19
|Women's U-19 One-Day League
|October 1, 2021
|October 31, 2021
|152
|Women's U-19
|Women's T20 League
|November 4, 2021
|November 27, 2021
|135
|Women's U-19
|Women's U-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy
|December 1, 2021
|December 5, 2021
|4
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.